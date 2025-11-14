Injured Hannah Hampton set to miss ‘few weeks’ with return before 2026 in doubt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor has confirmed that key goalkeeper Hannah Hampton will be sidelined for "a few weeks" due to a quad injury, a significant blow as the Women's Super League title race intensifies.

Hampton, who missed the recent Champions League victory over St Polten, with Livia Peng deputising, faces an uncertain return before the end of the year.

"Hannah won’t be here, she picked up a quad injury," Bompastor stated ahead of Sunday’s fixture against Liverpool.

"She’ll be out for a few weeks so we’ll see if we can see her before the end of the year, but I’m not sure."

It is a fresh setback for Hampton after a difficult few weeks following the release of former England teamate Mary Earps’ autobiography, which branded her “disruptive” and “unreliable”.

Hampton replaced Earps as the Lionesses’ No 1 ahead of this summer’s Euros, when she played a starring role as England defended their title.

She has kept quiet since the release of Earps’ explosive new book, which also details a falling-out with national team manager Sarina Wiegman over goalkeeper selection. Bompastor defended Hampton after the book was published, saying her player had shown “class” in the affair.

The Blues currently sit just one point adrift of league leaders Manchester City, who are set to face rivals Manchester United on Saturday.

Bompastor reflected on the heightened competition within the WSL, acknowledging the perception of last season's dominance but insisting the challenge has always been present.

"The league is really competitive here, even if I understand from your point of view last season, maybe the competition was not that high because we finished in a really strong position 12 points ahead of Arsenal," she explained.

open image in gallery Mary Earps was critical of Hampton in her autobiography ( The FA via Getty Images )

"But for us, it always felt every weekend was tough and the competition was high, so it doesn’t change anything this season."

Bompastor added: "We know a lot of teams in this league can compete for the title, the title race has been really tough and Man City is now top of the table, but it doesn’t change anything for us.

“We are still early in the season, we know what we want to achieve and we keep this in mind. We are focused and still in a good position."

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Renee Slegers addressed the Gunners' disappointing Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, where they squandered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2.

Following a 1-1 WSL draw with Chelsea, Slegers expressed her team's determination to bounce back in the upcoming north London derby against Tottenham.

"If we look at where the squad was at after Chelsea, it’s positive, of course very disappointed, but there was a real belief and a lot of good things in our performance," Slegers commented.

"You see the first half against Bayern, we do a lot of really good things, but then of course we’re not happy with the second half – how we don’t manage that."

She continued: "That’s not good enough, really disappointing and we’ve acknowledged that as a collective. Everyone has taken responsibility so that’s good. We had a really good session out on the pitch today with lots of energy, so the players will use this as fuel going into the north London derby."

With PA