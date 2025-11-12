Mary Earps receives mixed reception by Manchester United fans on return to Old Trafford

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mary Earps received a mixed reception from the Manchester United fans during her first return to Old Trafford since leaving the club in 2024.

Earps shocked the Old Trafford faithful when deciding to leave the Women’s Super League side a year ago before signing for French side Paris Saint-Germain and has been back in the headlines recently discussing the rift she had with Hannah Hampton during her time with England.

Last season United qualified for the Women’s Champions League and were drawn to face PSG in the league phase signalling a homecoming of sorts for the 32-year-old goalkeeper.

Earps was cheered by the watching crowd when she came out onto the pitch for the warm-ups before the game but once the match kicked off her first involvements were met with a loud chorus of boos.

Those jeers were quickly drowned out by more cheers, claps and praise for the former England star who made 102 appearances for United over five years at the club.

“I was at Manchester United for five years and, yes, I wish certain things would have happened a little bit differently. I felt it was the best thing to do, to start a new chapter and it was very sad to leave but I look back with really fond memories,” Earps revealed ahead of her return to Old Trafford.

She added: “[It was] written in the stars, some might say. From the moment they qualified I knew that it would happen. To go back to Old Trafford, a special place, with so many amazing memories.

“Manchester United are in incredible form… they’re having a really good time. I’m looking forward to it, I hope it’s a special night and a really great game.”

open image in gallery Mary Earps returned to Old Trafford for the first time since leaving the club in 2024 ( Action Images via Reuters )

When asked what type of reception she was expecting, Earps was honest and pretty much predicted how the Man Utd fans reacted.

“I have no idea,” she began, “I hope that it would be nice but I’m probably expecting a little bit of booing. I hope it’s a little bit, but it might be a lot.

“I hope that it’s a great game and really enjoyable. It’s an incredible stadium, two incredible teams but I’ve no idea what the reception will be.”