Mary Earps reveals how she feels about Sarina Wiegman after Hannah Hampton fallout
Mary Earps insists she still has ‘tremendous respect’ for Sarina Wiegman despite criticising the England boss in her autobiography
England goalkeeper Mary Earps says she still holds "tremendous respect" for head coach Sarina Wiegman, despite their relationship breakdown over Wiegman’s preference for goalkeeping rival Hannah Hampton.
Earps strongly criticised Wiegman’s decision to restore Hampton to the squad prior to this year’s European Championship in her autobiography, which was published earlier this week.
The decision ultimately led Earps to announce her international retirement, while Hampton went on to save two spot-kicks in England’s penalty shoot-out win over Spain in the final.
Earps told Sky News: "I will always have a tremendous amount of respect for Sarina – I did when we started working together and I do now.
"I think she’s a fantastic coach and she’s just won her third consecutive European Championship – for me that sums it up.
"I think that hopefully we’ll have a conversation in the future and after everything’s settled down and time’s passed, where we can draw a line under everything."
Prior to publication, parts of Earps’ book were serialised in the Guardian, and the response surprised Earps, who said the reaction was "distorted" and she had not intended to "tear anyone down".
Earps told Sky News she had spoken to Wiegman around the time her international retirement was announced in May and again at the Ballon d’Or awards in September.
She added: "We both acknowledged that we’d had a difference of opinion and a different perspective on certain things, and we weren’t quite seeing things the same way.
"But that doesn’t take away from the memories we’ve shared and the respect that’s there, certainly from my side."
Earps starred for England in their European Championship triumph under Wiegman in 2022.
Earps was also the starting goalkeeper when England made the final of the World Cup before losing to Spain in 2023, but she then fell behind Hampton in the pecking order before calling time on her international career earlier this year.
