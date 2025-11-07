Mary Earps reveals how she feels about Sarina Wiegman after Hannah Hampton fallout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England goalkeeper Mary Earps says she still holds "tremendous respect" for head coach Sarina Wiegman, despite their relationship breakdown over Wiegman’s preference for goalkeeping rival Hannah Hampton.

Earps strongly criticised Wiegman’s decision to restore Hampton to the squad prior to this year’s European Championship in her autobiography, which was published earlier this week.

The decision ultimately led Earps to announce her international retirement, while Hampton went on to save two spot-kicks in England’s penalty shoot-out win over Spain in the final.

Earps told Sky News: "I will always have a tremendous amount of respect for Sarina – I did when we started working together and I do now.

"I think she’s a fantastic coach and she’s just won her third consecutive European Championship – for me that sums it up.

"I think that hopefully we’ll have a conversation in the future and after everything’s settled down and time’s passed, where we can draw a line under everything."

Earps was not happy with Wiegman bringing Hampton back into the England fold ( The FA via Getty Images )

Prior to publication, parts of Earps’ book were serialised in the Guardian, and the response surprised Earps, who said the reaction was "distorted" and she had not intended to "tear anyone down".

Earps told Sky News she had spoken to Wiegman around the time her international retirement was announced in May and again at the Ballon d’Or awards in September.

She added: "We both acknowledged that we’d had a difference of opinion and a different perspective on certain things, and we weren’t quite seeing things the same way.

"But that doesn’t take away from the memories we’ve shared and the respect that’s there, certainly from my side."

Earps starred for England in their European Championship triumph under Wiegman in 2022.

Earps was also the starting goalkeeper when England made the final of the World Cup before losing to Spain in 2023, but she then fell behind Hampton in the pecking order before calling time on her international career earlier this year.