BBC and ITV strike free to air tv deal for Women’s World Cup 2027

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2027 edition of the Women’s World Cup will be shown on free to air television after the BBC and ITV struck a deal over the rights to broadcast the tournament.

The two national broadcasters have secured the rights to air the tournament, scheduled to be played between June and July in 2027, and will split the broadcasting of the competition’s 64 games.

The BBC and ITV also broadcast the previous edition of the tournament which saw England reach the final only to be beaten 1-0 by Spain. The corporations hope to build on the success of that tournament and bring the moments, matches and stories to a global audience of millions of fans.

They will share the TV rights equally, ensuring the competition remains free-to-air for audiences and games will be split across both broadcasters, with both airing the final on Sunday 25 July 2027.

BBC Sport will deliver live match coverage across their television channels and BBC iPlayer as well as across BBC Sport’s digital platforms which will include real-time clips, in-depth highlights, expert analysis, and behind-the-scenes content. The agreement also includes extensive live audio coverage broadcast through BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra, and BBC Sounds.

ITV, meanwhile, will broadcast their live match coverage across ITV1, ITV4 and ITVX, led by ITV Sport's stellar presenter and punditry line-up. Highlights of every match will be available for viewers on ITVX and across ITV’s social channels. ITV will also continue to be the home of the Lionesses, airing all of England's qualifying matches and friendlies on ITV1, ITV4 and ITVX ahead of the tournament.

open image in gallery England were beaten in the final of the Women's World Cup 2023 but will look to improve on that result at the next tournament ( Getty Images )

ITV Director of Sport, Niall Sloane, said: “ITV is proud to play a key role in supporting the tremendous growth of women’s football in the UK. ITV Sport is the home of the Lionesses and it’s vital we ensure tournaments like the Women’s World Cup 2027 remains free-to-air for generations of football fans to enjoy, with support of the game at an all time high.

“ITV's coverage of the Lionesses victory over Italy in the Women's Euros 2025 semi-final delivered ITV's biggest peak audience of the year with 10.2 million people tuning in, highlighting the brilliant support and interest in women's football. The Women's World Cup 2027 is sure to be another standout tournament and we look forward to continuing our relationship with both Fifa and the BBC."

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, added: “BBC Sport has been a longstanding champion of women’s football, helping to elevate the game to where it is today – a sport experiencing unprecedented growth in popularity and reach across BBC Sport platforms. Extending our partnership with Fifa alongside ITV ensures that the drama and spectacle of the Women’s World Cup remains free-to-air, continuing to inspire audiences across the UK, and bring in new fans of the game.”