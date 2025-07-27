Euro 2025 final live: Build up to England v Spain as Lionesses set out to defend title in Basel
The Lionesses defend their Euros crown and play world champions Spain in what is a rematch of the World Cup final
England are just hours away from facing the world champions Spain in the Euro 2025 final as the Lionesses look to defend their title and create more history in Basel.
The Lionesses have the historic opportunity to become the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title, as they go in search of back-to-back European crowns after their game-changing Euro 2022 win three years ago.
Sarina Wiegman will make a last-minute decision on whether to start Lauren James after the forward recovered from an ankle injury while Chloe Kelly and Michelle Agyemang have also put themselves in contention thanks to their impactful roles during the run to the final.
In what is a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final, England will also be out for revenge while Spain are determined to enjoy the moment and deliver a triumph on their terms after victory was overshadowed by Luis Rubiales.
How Lucy Bronze defined England’s run to Euro 2025 final
Lucy Roberta Tough Bronze. The clue is in the name, the second middle name, like the glue holding together an England team that prides itself on their spirit and resilience. Throughout Euro 2025, the oldest member of the squad has been its most relentless, and the source of much inspiration.
“One of a kind,” says Sarina Wiegman. “A beast,” comments Ella Toone. “A freak,” adds Esme Morgan – the latter two very much intended as compliments. Bronze is where the Lionesses “get their grit and determination”, according to her 89-year-old gran back home in Northumberland.
This is how she inspired England to reach the final at Euro 2025.
Sarina Wiegman: I have fallen in love with England after ‘craziest’ tournament yet
Shortly before Sarina Wiegman walks into one of the grand rooms at England’s five-star Dolder base overlooking Zurich, Ella Toone can’t help but laugh.
“We’ve nearly killed her twice in this tournament,” Toone says. It sometimes feels like at least twice in single games, especially those against Sweden and Italy.
“You’ve definitely aged me,” Wiegman told the players after the semi-final. You wouldn’t think it as she walks in for a more informal chat with media on the eve of the Euro 2025 final.
Lauren James injury latest as England provide update on Euro 2025 ‘scare’
England forward Lauren James is set to be available for the Euro 2025 final against Spain after recovering from an ankle injury.
James was forced off at half-time during England’s semi-final win over Italy but has trained in the days before the final and is set to be fit.
Sarina Wiegman expects to have all 23 players available for selection, should they come through their final recovery, including James.
England captain Leah Williamson delivers powerful message ahead of Euro 2025 final
England captain Leah Williamson said the Lionesses are determined to not be a “flash in the pan” and “continue their legacy” as game-changers as they prepare to face world champions Spain in the Euro 2025 final in Basel.
The Lionesses have reached a third consecutive major tournament final and will defend the European title won at Wembley three years ago against a Spain team who defeated them in the World Cup final in 2023.
What is the Spain team news?
Centre-back Laia Aleixandri should return in defence alongside Spain captain Irene Parades after serving a one-game suspension. Spain will field two Ballon d’Or winners in their midfield three, with Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas joined by the equally excellent Patri Guijarro in an all-Barcelona central unit.
Esther Gonzalez leads the golden boot standings with four goals so far and will remain Spain’s No 9, with Claudia Pina - who scored both of Spain’s goals in their 2-1 win over England in June - and Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey likely to join her in attack.
Possible Spain XI: Coll; Batlle, Parades, Aleixandri, Carmona; Guijarro, Bonmati, Putellas; Caldentey, Gonzalez, Pina
What is the England team news?
Lauren James set to be fit for England after Sarina Wiegman confirmed she expects to have 23 players available for selection. James suffered an ankle injury during England’s semi-final win against Italy and was forced off at half-time. The forward was later seen with ice on her ankle but James had returned to the training pitch and will be given as much time as possible to try and recover.
England could be unchanged elsewhere. Esme Morgan made her first major tournament start against Italy and is now likely to feature alongside Leah Williamson in defence, after the England captain recovered from her own ankle injury.
England possible XI: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Morgan, Greenwood; Walsh, Stanway; Mead, Toone, Hemp; Russo
When is the Euro 2025 final?
The Euro 2025 final between England and Spain will take place on Sunday 27 July in at St Jakob Park, Basel.
While kick-off times for the quarter-finals and semi-finals were 8pm, the final will start at 5pm BST (UK time).
What TV channel is it on?
Viewers will have a choice between BBC One and ITV 1, with both channels providing live coverage of the final.
Good morning and welcome
England will get their shot at back-to-back European titles after clawing their way to the Euro 2025 final in Switzerland - and they will face familiar opponents in world champions Spain.
England will take on Spain in a sensational rematch of the 2023 World Cup final after Aitana Bonmati’s goal in extra time sent the world champions through to their first European final with a 1-0 victory over Germany in Zurich.
Spain are looking to follow their World Cup triumph two years ago, where they beat England 1-0 in Sydney, with a first ever Euros title while the Lionesses will be out for revenge as they defend their title.
