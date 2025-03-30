Women’s Champions League semi-final dates for Chelsea and Arsenal confirmed
There remains a possibility of an all-English final in Lisbon on May 24
The fixture dates for the next round of the Women’s Champions League have been confirmed after Chelsea FC and Arsenal reached the semi-finals.
Both London clubs overturned first-leg defeats this week, with Arsenal coming from behind to beat Real Madrid 3-0 and Chelsea matching that scoreline against Manchester City.
Chelsea will have a familiar opponent in holders Barcelona, in what is the third semi-final meeting in a row between the teams, while Arsenal will take on eight-time champions Lyon.
There remains the possibility of an all-English Champions League final in Lisbon on May 24, but Barcelona and Lyon are powerhouses in this competition and have won the last nine titles between them.
When are the Women’s Champions League semi-finals?
First legs
Saturday 19 April: Arsenal vs Lyon, at the Emirates, kick off 12.30pm UK time (1.30pm CET)
Sunday 20 April: Barcelona vs Chelsea, kick off 5pm UK time (6pm CET)
Second legs
Saturday 26 April: Lyon vs Arsenal, kick off 2pm UK time (3pm CET)
Sunday 27 April: Chelsea vs Barcelona, at Stamford Bridge, kick off 5pm UK time (6pm CET)
When is the Women’s Champions League final?
It will be played at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, home of Sporting CP, on Saturday 24 May.
