Women’s Champions League draw LIVE: Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City to learn quarter-final opponents
Progress for Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City means there are three English clubs in the quarter-finals for the first time under the new format
Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City await their Women’s Champions League fate - and could face each other in the knockout stages as the path to the Lisbon final is set.
For the first time since the group stage format was introduced in 2021, there are three English teams through to the quarter-finals with Chelsea and Arsenal progressing as group winners and City through as runners-up. They join holders Barcelona, eight-time winners Lyon, German giants Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg, and Real Madrid in the hat.
There is no country protection in the knockout draw, meaning that Chelsea and Arsenal could draw Manchester City in the quarter-finals. The London clubs are seeded as group winners, however, so they are unable to face each other until at least the semi-finals, while teams who played each other in the group stage also can’t meet in the quarter-finals.
Follow updates from the Women’s Champions League draw in the live blog, below:
The Women’s Champions League knockout stage draw takes place ahead of the quarter-finals, and for the first time since under the new format there will be three English teams in the hat.
Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City all progressed through the group stages and join the holders Barcelona, as well as Lyon, Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, in the draw.
Barcelona may be the favourites to retain their crown but Chelsea’s statement transfer window - where Sonia Bompastor’s side signed Keira Walsh and Naomi Girma - ensures the Blues have never looked stronger in their pursuit of a first European title.
Arsenal were the last English team to win the European Cup in 2007 and the Gunners also progressed as group winners under Renee Slegers, while City are through to their first Champions League quarter-final since 2021.
Teams from the same country can play each other in the quarter-finals, so there is a chance of an all-English clash as the path to the Lisbon final is set.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the draw for the knockout stages of the Women’s Champions League.
Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City will all learn their opponents for the next round today, as well as their potential paths to the final in Lisbon.
