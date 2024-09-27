The 2024-25 Women’s Champions League group stage draw takes place in Nyon ( David Ramos/Getty Images Europe )

The Women’s Champions League draw for the group stages of the 2024-25 edition of the tournament will take place on Friday, September 27 in Nyon.

Unlike the men’s edition of the tournament which has changed this season to a league-based format, the women’s while smaller is still split into the more traditional groups of four, although changes are due to come in for the 2025-26 season.

The Women’s Champions League has been held every year since 2009-10 when it was renamed from the Uefa Women’s Cup, and Lyon are the most successful side with eight titles, although Barcelona, who have won the tournament three times, are the defending champions. There are only 16 teams in total in the group stages, and those sides will be split into four groups of four. Only four teams including the defending champions qualified automatically, with the other 12 places determined by rounds of qualification - which Women’s Super League sides Arsenal and Manchester City both came through successfully.

Fellow WSL side Chelsea are also in the draw after qualifying as league champions. Follow all the live action from the draw in Nyon in the blog below: