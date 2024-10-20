Wolves vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more from Molineux

✕ Close 'Bring me the bill': Pep Guardiola makes gesture to Man City fans

Manchester City travel to Wolves in the early Sunday kick-off in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s side will hope to keep pace in the title race, with Liverpool topping the table before the international break.

Gary O’Neill’s team will be desperate for a result to move away from their place at the bottom of the table, after just one point from seven games so far. And a 2-1 win last season against the champions provides hope of another upset here.

Guardiola admitted “part of me is leaving” after news that sporting director Txiki Begiristain will depart the club after the current campaign, while also playing down reports of negotiations with the FA over the England job before Thomas Tuchel was appointed.

The champions are sweating on the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne and could go top before Liverpool face Chelsea in the late kick-off.

