Wolves vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more from Molineux
Pep Guardiola’s side lost at Molineux last season and will be determined to keep pace in the Premier League title race
Manchester City travel to Wolves in the early Sunday kick-off in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s side will hope to keep pace in the title race, with Liverpool topping the table before the international break.
Gary O’Neill’s team will be desperate for a result to move away from their place at the bottom of the table, after just one point from seven games so far. And a 2-1 win last season against the champions provides hope of another upset here.
Guardiola admitted “part of me is leaving” after news that sporting director Txiki Begiristain will depart the club after the current campaign, while also playing down reports of negotiations with the FA over the England job before Thomas Tuchel was appointed.
The champions are sweating on the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne and could go top before Liverpool face Chelsea in the late kick-off.
Follow live updates from the Premier League clash below as Wolves host Man City:
Wolves vs Man City team news: Kevin De Bruyne injury latest, hosts face fitness crisis
Manchester City have been dealt an injury set-back with Kevin De Bruyne unable to start their fixture against Wolves as the Premier League resumes after the international break.
De Bruyne had missed the last five matches in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side, and has asked not to be considered for Belgium duty across the next couple of months as he balances a busy schedule ahead of the Club World Cup next summer.
And while there were hopes that he may be fit to feature fully as the champions travel to Molineux for a meeting with Wolves, Guardiola on match eve provided an unencouraging update on the fitness of the Belgian and teammate Nathan Ake.
The Belgian could bolster Pep Guardiola’s squad for the trip to Molineux
Wolves vs Man City early team news
Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan misses out after injuring his ankle playing for South Korea joining Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic, Yerson Mosquera and Boubacar Traore on the sidelines.
Meanwhile, Manchester City are definitely without Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Oscar Bobb with the latter two long-term absentees.
Nathan Ake remains a doubt.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League action as Manchester City travel to the midlands to face Wolves in Sunday’s early kick off.
The champions were given a boost yesterday as title rivals Arsenal slipped up with a 2-0 loss to Bournemouth after William Saliba was sent off for denying a goal-scoring opportunity when he dragged down forward Evanlison.
If City triumph at Molineux today they will move to the top of the table ahead of Liverpool’s crucial clash with Chelsea. It’s an equally important encounter for Wolves.
They’re struggling in the table, sitting 19th having collected just one point from their first seven matches. Manager Gary O’Neil is under pressure but taking points off the reigning champions will be a big success.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and latest updates throughout the afternoon so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 2pm.
