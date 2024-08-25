Support truly

Wolves and Chelsea will bid to bounce back from opening weekend defeats as the two sides meet at Molineux.

Both clubs fell to 2-0 defeats to last year’s Premier League title chasers, with Gary O’Neil’s side beaten by Arsenal and Chelsea unable to overcome the off-field chaos at the club against Manchester City.

Enzo Maresca has since secured his first competitive victory as manager of the London club in the first leg of their Conference League play-off tie against Servette, though his pre-match comments about his bloated squad at Stamford Bridge raised eyebrows.

Chelsea’s European business forced the rescheduling of this fixture from Saturday to Sunday, but it will not be shown live on television in the United Kingdom.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Wolves vs Chelsea?

Wolves vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 25 August at Molineux.

Why is the game not being shown live in the UK?

The fixture will not be shown live in the United Kingdom on television or a streaming service. The encounter was originally scheduled for 3pm BST on Saturday having not been selected for live coverage, with the date and time subsequently moved due to Chelsea’s participation in the Conference League play-offs.

Sky Sports’ two selected games on Sunday are Bournemouth vs Newcastle and Liverpool vs Brentford.

Team news

Gary O’Neil confirmed on Friday that Wolves have no fresh injury concerns, with Matheus Cunha ready for “more minutes” after appearing off the bench against Arsenal. Nelson Semedo featured for the club’s U21s on Friday as he builds up his fitness while suspended.

Enzo Maresca made nine changes for the Conference League play-off win over Servette, but is likely to return to a similar side to the one beaten by Manchester City. Reece James remains suspended and is also dealing with a hamstring issue; Ben Chiwell and Raheem Sterling are among those training away from the first-team squad having been told they are surplus to requirements.

Predicted line-ups

Wolves XI: Sa; Doherty, Mosquera, Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Gomes, Lemina; Hwang, Cunha, Sarabia; Larsen.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Lavia, Fernandez; Palmer, Jackson, Neto.

Odds

Wolves win 18/5

Draw 3/1

Chelsea win 10/13

Prediction

Wolves 2-2 Chelsea

