Chelsea showed their attacking potential to give Enzo Maresca a first-ever top-flight win as a manager, as they swamped a defensively-dreadful Wolves to win 6-2 in the Premier League.

An even first half saw the scoring go back and forth, Nicolas Jackson’s early opener cancelled out by Matheus Cunha before Cole Palmer and Jorgen Strand Larsen swapped strikes right before the break.

But after the restart it was all about the blues’ attack, with Noni Madueke scoring a hat-trick - all set up by Palmer - and sub Joao Felix adding a late sixth on his second debut for the club to give the Maresca era a big first league win and plenty of talking points. For Wolves, a fast improvement is needed after they disappeared entirely, leading to a mostly empty stadium by the final whistle.

