Wolves vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Noni Madueke hits hat-trick in goalfest
Chelsea are still in search of their first points after defeat to Man City in their opening game
Chelsea showed their attacking potential to give Enzo Maresca a first-ever top-flight win as a manager, as they swamped a defensively-dreadful Wolves to win 6-2 in the Premier League.
An even first half saw the scoring go back and forth, Nicolas Jackson’s early opener cancelled out by Matheus Cunha before Cole Palmer and Jorgen Strand Larsen swapped strikes right before the break.
But after the restart it was all about the blues’ attack, with Noni Madueke scoring a hat-trick - all set up by Palmer - and sub Joao Felix adding a late sixth on his second debut for the club to give the Maresca era a big first league win and plenty of talking points. For Wolves, a fast improvement is needed after they disappeared entirely, leading to a mostly empty stadium by the final whistle.
Madueke shows how Maresca era at Chelsea can embrace the chaos
Noni Madueke enjoyed his trip to the midlands after all as he scored a 15-minute hat-trick in Chelsea’s stunning 6-2 win over Wolves at Molineux.
Madueke was the target of stick from the stands following his negative comments about the city of Wolverhampton in a now deleted Instagram post, but his second-half treble and a debut goal from Joao Felix gave Enzo Maresca his first win as Blues boss.
It was a brilliant second-half display from Chelsea after a breathless first 45 minutes ended 2-2.
Nicolas Jackson gave the visitors an early lead but Matheus Cunha deservedly equalised.
Against the run of play Cole Palmer put the Blues 2-1 up right before the break, but there was still time for Jorgen Strand Larsen to level deep into stoppage time.
Palmer created all three of Madueke’s goals before Pedro Neto stepped off the bench against his old side to set up Joao Felix on his second debut for the club.
FT - Wolves 2-6 Chelsea
That’s it for today’s coverage - we’ll be continuing on the Independent with Liverpool vs Brentford here, but for Chelsea it’s now about recovery and getting ready for the second leg with Servette in midweek - and no doubt Maresca choosing where to rotate once again.
Wolves must pick themselves up quickly, with the EFL Cup in midweek and Nottingham Forest next weekend now looking like a really big game if they want to avoid a truly terrible start to 2024/25.
See you next time!
FT - Wolves 2-6 Chelsea
At the other end of the scale, while the defensive unit must be questioned, Jose Sa in particular was very poor in goal. Nothing he could do about some, like Felix’s finish, but conceding six from eight shots on target isn’t a great look - three went through or straight past him.
Wolves actually had a better xG than Chelsea for the game, believe it or not: 1.92 - 1.56.
Wasn’t anything like a close finish to the actual scoreline, however.
FT - Wolves 2-6 Chelsea
For Wolves, there were positives to pick out in individuals, but certainly not defensively or in that team performance.
In attack, Cunha was typically excellent but Jorgen Strand Larsen served notice he’ll be vital for them if he’s fit and given service - lots of work rate, created a couple of openings, scored with a deft touch and kept the Chelsea defence guessing.
Lemina kept up his level, too.
FT - Wolves 2-6 Chelsea
Madueke will get the headlines for his treble but Cole Palmer produced the goods today too - not a non-stop performance for him but one beautiful goal and three assists - all for Madueke - clearly mark him out as a key player for Maresca once more.
Ideal for Maresca in attack too, with both starter and sub up front scoring, Jackson and Felix.
FT - Wolves 2-6 Chelsea
One or two boos as the full time whistle goes, but in truth most of the Wolves fans have either gone or gone quiet long ago.
Madueke hands his jersey to an elderly fan in the crowd, hops back over the barriers and off he goes in search of the matchball - he scored a hat-trick to clinch the points.
90+6’ - Wolves 2-6 Chelsea
So much space in front of the Wolves defence - the running has stopped and so have the challenges.
Felix turns again and drives on for 15 yards, but picks Neto instead of Madueke for the pass and it’s intercepted.
Much to ponder for Wolves before their next match, against Burnley in the League Cup in midweek and then Forest next week in the league.
90+2’ - Wolves 2-6 Chelsea
Into stoppage time we go and we’ll have eight minutes for unknown reasons. Lots of goals and subs sure, though the first 30 seconds of celebration time aren’t supposed to be added on any more.
Madueke rockets another shot wide from the edge of the box, as Doyle comes on as a late Wolves sub.
It’s all but done now here, pending any more late disasterclasses at the back for the home team.
88’ - Wolves 2-6 Chelsea
Just a couple of minutes left for Wolves to endure - plenty of their fans have already departed, of course.
Chelsea will be thinking they are in a good spot to take on Servette in that second leg of the Conference qualifier in midweek, before then hosting Crystal Palace next weekend.
Meanwhile Nkunku and Felix link on the edge of the box but the latter’s shot is deflected over.
84’ - Wolves 2-6 Chelsea
Veiga and Nkunku on for Cucurella and Palmer in another double sub for Maresca.
How many positives can the Chelsea boss take from today? They certainly controlled more of the second half but it felt like Wolves stepped off, more than Chelsea forced them to.
This has been desperate defensive work from the hosts all the same, but the visitors were equally poor in their own third of the pitch first half.
Still, score six every week and you won’t lose too many...
