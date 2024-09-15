Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Re-live all the action from Molineux Stadium
Newcastle United fought back from a halftime deficit with two long-range strikes in the space of five minutes to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at Molineux on Sunday and move into third place in the Premier League.
Fabian Schar’s speculative effort took a deflection to draw Newcastle level after Wolves captain Mario Lemina’s 36th-minute goal had put the hosts ahead at the break as they chased a first league success of the season.
But while there might have been an element of fortune about Schar’s 75th-minute goal, there was no luck involved as Harvey Barnes thrashed home a spectacular winner five minutes later.
Both efforts came from outside the penalty area and dramatically turned around the outcome after struggling Wolves had dominated most of the encounter.
It's all over at Molineux, and heartbreak for the home side as a five-minute turnaround seals a 2-1 win for Newcastle over Wolves! The hosts desperately clung onto their first-half lead and went close to adding to it several times, producing 0.99 xG as Strand Larsen struck the post before he and Cunha both saw efforts saved by Pope! Up at the other end, Newcastle saw chances for Guimaraes and Barnes saved by Johnstone for 1.21 xG, but clawed their way back into the game thanks to a sublime long-range strike from Schar! Just five minutes later, the Magpies notched themselves in front, Barnes curling in the winner from a similar distance with an equally impressive finish. Wolves tried hard to equalise in the dying minutes as Pope denied Cunha once more, but it's Newcastle who hold on for a third win in four, taking them up to third in the Premier League table and leaving a winless Wolves third from bottom!
FULL-TIME: WOLVES 1-2 NEWCASTLE UNITED.
WIDE!!! Newcastle break forward right at the death as Willock releases Barnes, but his attempt to scoop the ball past an onrushing Johnstone only finds the side netting as the full-time whistle sounds!
BLOCKED!!! Wolves throw wave after wave of attack forward, but Lemina and Cunha's crosses are both blocked and cleared away. Mosquera stays forward and manages to get a shot away on the turn, but it's blocked behind by the Newcastle defence as the offside flag is raised!
Newcastle have won three of their last five Premier League games against Wolves, and are closing in on making it four from six with just a few minutes of injury time remaining!
Yellow Card Jacob Kai Murphy
SAVED!!! What a stop from Pope!! Another long throw is flicked on and met on the volley by Cunha, but Pope somehow gets across to push the Brazilian's acrobatic effort out of the far corner!
Guedes wants a penalty as he goes down in the box following a tangle with Tonali, but the referee waves play on to Wolves' disgust!
The board goes up as Hall goes down with cramp, and it reads that there'll be EIGHT minutes of added time!
SAVED!!! Doherty's long throw is cleared and the Magpies fly forward on the break. Barnes is involved again and plays Tonali into the box, but the Italian's low shot is parried by the outstretched foot of Johnstone!
