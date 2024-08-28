Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley LIVE: League Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium
Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Burnley in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Attempt blocked. Pedro Lima (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Lyle Foster (Burnley).
Lyle Foster (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lyle Foster (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Chiquinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Podence.
Tommy McDermott (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Daniel Podence is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution, Burnley. Will Hugill replaces Joe Worrall because of an injury.
