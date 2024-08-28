Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1724876405

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley LIVE: League Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium

Luke Baker
Wednesday 28 August 2024 12:30
Comments
Molineux Stadium, the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers
Molineux Stadium, the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Burnley in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724876251

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley

Attempt blocked. Pedro Lima (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

28 August 2024 21:17
1724876153

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

28 August 2024 21:15
1724876099

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley

Delay in match because of an injury Lyle Foster (Burnley).

28 August 2024 21:14
1724876085

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley

Lyle Foster (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28 August 2024 21:14
1724876054

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley

Lyle Foster (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28 August 2024 21:14
1724876025

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley

Attempt blocked. Chiquinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Podence.

28 August 2024 21:13
1724875907

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley

Tommy McDermott (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28 August 2024 21:11
1724875891

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Daniel Podence is caught offside.

28 August 2024 21:11
1724875752

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

28 August 2024 21:09
1724875751

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley

Substitution, Burnley. Will Hugill replaces Joe Worrall because of an injury.

28 August 2024 21:09

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in