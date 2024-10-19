Why was William Saliba sent off and how many games is he suspended for?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Arsenal were hit by another blow in the Premier League title race as William Saliba was sent off against Bournemouth for their third red card this season.

The centre-back was shown a straight red card for the denial of a goal-scoring opportunity when he dragged down Bournemouth’s Evanlison.

The striker was put through on goal by Leandro Trossard’s wayward back pass and the VAR recommended an on-field review for referee Robert Jones after a yellow card was initially shown.

Saliba’s red card, the first of his career, is the third Arsenal have received this season, following Declan Rice against Brighton and Trossard against Manchester City.

Already without Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard due to injury, it is another headache for Mikel Arteta to contend with ahead of a big week.

Why was Saliba sent off?

Saliba was sent off for denying an “obvious” goal-scoring opportunity when he pulled back on Evanilson’s shirt and brought the Brazilian to the ground.

The denial of a goal-scoring opportunity is judged by a variety of factors. The referee would have assessed the distance between the offence and the goal, the general direction of the play, the likelihood of Evanlison keeping or gaining control of the ball, and the location and number of Arsenal defenders.

Although Evanlison was a considerable distance away from goal, he was running towards goal in the centre of the pitch. Ben White was the only other defender back, and he was further to the right, away from the centre.

A statement from the Premier League Match Centre clarified:

“The referee gave Saliba a yellow card for a challenge on Evanilson. The VAR deemed that Saliba denied an obvious goal-scoring opportunity and recommended an on-field review. The referee then upgraded the yellow to a red card.”

How many games will Saliba be suspended for?

Denying a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity means a one-game suspension in the Premier League, like a second yellow.

This will not be able to be served in Tuesday’s Champions League fixture against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Saliba will therefore be suspended for Arsenal’s home match against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday 27 October.

Was it the correct decision?

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott said it was a red card.

“It is a clear goal-scoring opportunity,” he said. “The decision is probably the right one.”

Jamie Redknapp added: “It does meet all those requirements. As soon as I saw it, I thought ‘William Saliba, you’re in trouble here’.

“Trossard makes a big mistake [with the pass]. After he plays the ball, it is panic. It is absolutely a foul.”