Why was Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard sent off against Manchester City?

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Leandro Trossard was sent off in unusual circumstances at the end of a wild first half between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

City had taken the lead when Erling Haaland struck early in the game and the champions looked in full control. But the game unravelled for Pep Guardiola’s side, first when Rodri came off injured on 20 minutes, and then when Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori swept home a stunning equaliser.

Gabriel then rose to power home a head and give Arsenal a 2-1 lead heading into half-time, but moments before the break the Gunners were reduced to 10 men in unusual circumstances when Trossard first clattered into City’s Bernardo Silva, and then kicked the ball away in frustration.

With the score at 1-1, Trossard had first been booked after 36 minutes for pulling back City’s flying winger Savinho. Arsenal’s players and manager, Mikel Arteta, then protested furiously as Michael Oliver produced the yellow card again, followed by red, but to no avail.

VAR confirmed that the second yellow card was for delaying the restart, rather than Trossard’s robust challenge on Bernardo Silva.

It is the second time this season that an Arsenal player has been sent off for earning a second booking after kicking the ball away, following Declan Rice’s red against Brighton at the Emirates Stadium. But where Rice tapped the ball and was then kicked by Joel Veltman, Trossard could have little excuse for smashing it into the distance.

Trossard appeared to claim that he had already kicked the ball before registering that the whistle had gone, but Oliver was unimpressed with the Belgian’s protestations.

Arsenal fans might well point to a similar moment in the first half when City’s Jeremy Doku kicked the ball away to slow the Gunners when taking a free-kick, and went unpunished.