Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Roy Keane has called out Manchester City’s attackers for their struggles to break down 10-man Arsenal.

City had to come from behind to snatch a draw from the jaws of defeat when John Stones poked the ball into the back of the net following a goalmouth scramble in the 98th minute.

Riccardo Calafiori’s stunning curled strike had cancelled out Erling Haaland’s opener in the first half. The Gunners then took the lead with Gabriel Magalhaes rising highest to head home from a corner after a frantic first half. But the game was turned on its head when Leandro Trossard was shown a second yellow card for kicking the ball away on the stroke of half time.

The red card forced Arsenal to immediately go on the defensive, often playing a 5-4-0 formation in an attempt to hold on to their slender lead, pulling out all the stops with lengthy goal kicks, cramp stoppages and injuries.

While some have praised Arsenal’s defensive efforts, especially having played Atalanta in Bergamo on Thursday, Sky Sports pundit Keane took aim at City’s failed efforts.

Arsenal defended resolutely but couldn’t keep Man City out in the end ( AP )

They conceded two goals, they couldn’t have defended that well.

Keane said on Sky Sports: “It has happened before where teams can get a result with ten men. Listen, Arsenal did well but City were really poor - no movement, no overlaps, no underlaps.

“It was more poor play from Manchester City than Arsenal’s brilliant defending.”

While his fellow pundit Micah Richards was praising Arsenal’s defending: “Man City will be disappointed in the way that they played in that second half.

“I thought Gabriel and Saliba were unbelievable to defend like that for 45 minutes in the second half, against the best team in the league, it was just remarkable.”