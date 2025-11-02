West Ham United vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Newcastle United today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Liverpool look to fend off competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and more.
The race for the Champions League places should also be a compelling battle, with a fifth place possible for English teams. Manchester United’s latest rebuild under Ruben Amorim sets expectations high once more after a dismal season last time out.
Meanwhile, it’s Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Nuno Espirito Santo once again goes in search of his first win as West Ham boss as his side face Newcastle United at the London Stadium. The capital club risks suffering four successive defeats in the top flight, while the effervescent visitors are on the hunt for their fourth straight win across all competitions. In his programme notes, captain Jarrod Bowen claimed that “we need to really pull our fingers out now. We’re in trouble now.” The Hammers are currently guaranteed to remain in the drop zone no matter what transpires in gameweek 10. However, a win today would put an end to their worst start to a Premier League season after nine matches (four points) since 2006-07. While Newcastle are flying on the continent, their league form has been patchy. Currently in 13th, a win today would see the Magpies put a stop to a drab run on the road. Howe’s team are winless in their last seven Premier League away matches (having drawn 4 and lost 3), and have failed to score in four of those games.
