West Ham United vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from London Stadium
A five-goal thriller at the London Stadium earned West Ham a crucial three points as they beat Fulham 3-2. Harry Wilson should have opened the scoring for the visitors after his effort from short-range ricocheted off the crossbar. Soler then capitalised on a blind pass from Pereira and fired West Ham into the lead. Soucek doubled the Hammers' advantage just two minutes later after he was first to react to Wan-Bissaka’s low-driven cross. Jimenez should have scored when he latched onto Wilson’s chipped cross but his effort similarly to Wilson’s smashed off of the woodwork. Iwobi pulled one back for the visitors as his chipped ball into the box was dummied by Jimenez to wrong-foot Fabianski. However, West Ham were able to extend their lead after a mistake from Leno allowed Paqueta to latch onto the ball just outside of the box and fire home into an empty net. Iwobi would recreate his first goal once more as his chipped cross into Wilson evaded the Welshman but was able to fly past Fabianski to give him his second of the evening. Despite claiming all three points it was Fulham who created the greater goalscoring opportunities producing 1.70xG in comparison to West Ham’s 1.12. Graham Potter doesn’t have long to rejoice in that victory as his side welcomes Crystal Palace to London Stadium on Saturday. Fulham suffered their first defeat in nine league games but will have the opportunity to bounce back when they travel to Leicester this weekend.
Traore teases a cross towards the back post but no oncoming Fulham player can reach his pass. Goal kick for West Ham.
A chance at the other end for Paqueta. Scarles collects the ball out wide a lifts a ball towards the back post but Paqueta is unable to direct his header on target.
How has he not scored? King glides past his defender just outside of the six-yard box. The 19-year-old rolls a superb ball across the face of the goal which Traore latches onto but blazes the ball over the bar! Could that have been the moment for Fulham?
Six minutes of stoppage time to be played at London Stadium.
Creswell delivered a superb inswinging free-kick with Ings was just millimetres away from adding a fourth goal for West Ham.
Foul by Robinson on Paqueta. An opportunity for West Ham to slow the game down as they look to hold onto what would be a crucial three points.
Just over five minutes left to play here at the London Stadium. Can Fulham secure themselves a vital point?
