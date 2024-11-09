West Ham United vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups from London Stadium
Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Everton today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay.
Everton are mostly unchanged from the side that lost to Southampton, but Branthwaite is drafted in at the centre of the defence, replacing Keane. Seamus Coleman remains the only absentee for the Toffees. Despite his performance off the bench last week, Beto is still on the bench with Calvert-Lewin given the nod upfront once again.
Mohamed Kudus' suspension was increased to five matches after his sending off against Tottenham, meaning he continues to be missing for the Hammers, while Edson Alvarez is absent after being sent off against Forest last week. Soucek comes back into the side, while Mavropanos drops out. Alphonse Areola and Niclas Fulkrug are both still missing with injuries.
EVERTON SUBS: Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane, Jack Harrison, Joao Virginia, Beto, Jake O'Brien, Asmir Begovic, Harrison Armstrong, Callum Bates
EVERTON (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Idrissa Gueye, Orel Mangala; Jesper Lindstrom, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Iliman Ndiaye; Dominic Calvert-Lewin
WEST HAM SUBS: Aaron Creswell, Carlos Soler, Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Luis Guilherme, Danny Ings, Wes Foderingham, Andy Irving, Ollie Scarles
WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman, Emerson; Guido Rodriguez, Tomas Soucek; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Crysencio Summerville, Michail Antonio
Everton themselves are not in the best of form, snatching a draw at home to Fulham a fortnight ago before falling to a poor defeat to relegation-threatened Southampton last week. Patience is starting to run thin with Sean Dyche amongst the Everton faithful, and an away victory will do him and the club the world of good before the final international break of the calendar year. The Toffees currently sit in 16th place, but a victory this afternoon would seem them leapfrog their opponents in the table.
The pressure is on manager Julen Lopetegui as the third international break approaches for West Ham. A victory over Manchester United was quickly cancelled out by a dismal 3-0 defeat away to Nottingham Forest last week. Despite the outlay in the summer, the Hammers are 14th in the Premier League and six points above the relegation zone. They have won just two of their last nine games in all competitions, but those wins did come in their last two home matches, and Lopetegui must hope for the same this afternoon if the pressure on him is going to be eased.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League encounter between West Ham and Everton at the London Stadium!
West Ham vs Everton line-ups
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson, Soucek, Rodriguez, Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville, Antonio
Subs: Foderingham, Cresswell, Soler, Coufal, Mavropanos, Guilherme, Ings, Irving, Scarles
Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Mangala, Lindstrom, Doucoure, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, Keane, Harrison, Beto, O’Brien, Armstrong, Bates
