West Ham United vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from London Stadium
Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Chelsea today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Liverpool look to fend off competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and more.
The race for the Champions League places should also be a compelling battle, with a fifth place possible for English teams. Manchester United’s latest rebuild under Ruben Amorim sets expectations high once more after a dismal season last time out.
Meanwhile, it’s Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): Robert Sanchez; Marc Cucurella, Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Malo Gusto; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto; Liam Delap.
WEST HAM UNITED SUBS: Kyle Walker-Peters, Callum Wilson, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Alphonse Areola, Guido Rodriguez, Ollie Scarles, Freddie Potts, Andy Irving, Callum Marshall.
WEST HAM UNITED (3-4-1-2): Mads Hermansen; Nayef Aguerd, Maximilian Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo; El Hadji Malick Diouf, Tomas Soucek, James Ward-Prowse, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Lucas Paqueta; Niclas Fullkrug, Jarrod Bowen.
Meanwhile, the visitors are coming into this game after a 0-0 stalemate against Crystal Palace in last week’s Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge. The Blues had multiple opportunities to win the game in the second half but were fortunate to not fall behind after Arsenal-bound Eberechi Eze’s free-kick was ruled out by VAR. Enzo Maresca will be hoping his side can claim the three points today and there is optimism as Chelsea have won five of their last seven Premier League meetings with West Ham (D1 L1), and overall have 32 wins in the competition against the home side, only beating Spurs more often (37).
Hosts West Ham return to action after losing their opening Premier League fixture against newly promoted Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. The Hammers succumbed to a shock 3-0 defeat after goals from Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard and Wilson Isidor. Even though one Premier League game has been played, there is pressure on manager Graham Potter to get it right against his former club Chelsea. The home side have won four of their last eight home Premier League games against Chelsea (D2 L2), but did lose 3-0 at the London Stadium last season.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League clash between West Ham United and Chelsea at London Stadium.
