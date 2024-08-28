Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724876163

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: League Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from London Stadium

Luke Baker
Wednesday 28 August 2024 12:45
Comments
A general view of London Stadium
A general view of London Stadium (Getty)

Follow live coverage as West Ham United face AFC Bournemouth in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724876052

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James Hill.

28 August 2024 21:14
1724875847

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth

Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Paquetá.

28 August 2024 21:10
1724875826

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth

Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

28 August 2024 21:10
1724875797

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth

Substitution, Bournemouth. Justin Kluivert replaces Marcus Tavernier.

28 August 2024 21:09
1724875795

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth

Substitution, Bournemouth. Antoine Semenyo replaces Luis Sinisterra.

28 August 2024 21:09
1724875740

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth

Attempt missed. Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

28 August 2024 21:09
1724875674

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth

Evanilson (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.

28 August 2024 21:07
1724875635

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth

Foul by Konstantinos Mavropanos (West Ham United).

28 August 2024 21:07
1724875499

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth

Foul by Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United).

28 August 2024 21:04
1724875358

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth

Substitution, West Ham United. Guido Rodríguez replaces James Ward-Prowse.

28 August 2024 21:02

