West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: League Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from London Stadium
Follow live coverage as West Ham United face AFC Bournemouth in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James Hill.
West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth
Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Paquetá.
West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth
Substitution, Bournemouth. Justin Kluivert replaces Marcus Tavernier.
West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth
Substitution, Bournemouth. Antoine Semenyo replaces Luis Sinisterra.
West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth
Attempt missed. Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth
Evanilson (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.
West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth
Foul by Konstantinos Mavropanos (West Ham United).
West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth
Foul by Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United).
West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth
Substitution, West Ham United. Guido Rodríguez replaces James Ward-Prowse.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments