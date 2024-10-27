Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

West Ham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from London Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 27 October 2024 09:12 GMT
(John Walton/PA Wire)

Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Manchester United today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The Hammers have been very hit and miss since Julen Lopetegui replaced David Moyes as boss in summer and the Spanish head coach is seeking just a third league win of the season, with West Ham 16th at the start of play.

Man United, meanwhile, continue their erratic underachievement under Erik ten Hag and drew a third straight Europa League match in midweek - they sit 13th ahead of kick-off and can move to only eighth if they take the three points for only a second time in an away game this term. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

Confirmed lineups for West Ham v Man Utd

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Rodríguez, Álvarez, Bowen, Soler, Paquetá, Antonio

Manchester United XI: Onana, Mazraoui, de Ligt, Martínez, Dalot, Eriksen, Casemiro, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund

Karl Matchett27 October 2024 13:11

West Ham United vs Manchester United

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

27 October 2024 12:00

