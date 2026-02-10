Bruno Fernandes praised Michael Carrick as a great manager after win over Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham face Manchester United in the Premier League with the visitors hoping to move into third as they look for a fifth straight league win since Michael Carrick took charge.

United cruised to a 2-0 win over Tottenham last week after a Cristian Romero red card effectively ended the game as a contest, but while they have now risen to fourth after four wins from four to begin Carrick’s tenure, they might face a tough test against a resurgent West Ham side.

The Hammers begin the week in 18th after their win over Burnley at the weekend, and while Nuno Espirito Santo’s side remain three points adrift of safety, the win over Sunderland and the performance against Chelsea show that they can provide a stern test for most teams in the league.

Follow the latest team news and updates from the London Stadium below: