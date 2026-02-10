Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Liveupdated

West Ham vs Man United live: Michael Carrick’s side bid for five wins in a row in Premier League

Man United will look to move into third as they travel to the capital bidding for a fifth straight Premier League win

Bruno Fernandes praised Michael Carrick as a great manager after win over Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham face Manchester United in the Premier League with the visitors hoping to move into third as they look for a fifth straight league win since Michael Carrick took charge.

United cruised to a 2-0 win over Tottenham last week after a Cristian Romero red card effectively ended the game as a contest, but while they have now risen to fourth after four wins from four to begin Carrick’s tenure, they might face a tough test against a resurgent West Ham side.

The Hammers begin the week in 18th after their win over Burnley at the weekend, and while Nuno Espirito Santo’s side remain three points adrift of safety, the win over Sunderland and the performance against Chelsea show that they can provide a stern test for most teams in the league.

Follow the latest team news and updates from the London Stadium below:

West Ham vs Man Utd live

Michael Carrick will look to continue his dream start as interim Manchester United boss as his side travels to West Ham seeking a fifth win on the bounce.

United comfortably dispatched Tottenham Hotspur on the weekend, with goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes seeing off Thomas Frank’s struggling Spurs.

Carrick will now face another of his former teams as he takes on the club he came through as a youth player, but will need to be wary with relegation-threatened West Ham beginning to show they can indeed make a great escape.

The Hammers have won three of their last four games in all competitions, easing the pressure on Nuno Espirito Santo who has closed the gap from safety to just two points.

Chris Wilson10 February 2026 17:32

Good evening

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of tonight’s Premier League match between West Ham and Manchester United.

The visitors travel to the capital looking to love into third this evening, with West Ham hoping to gain ground on Nottingham Forest in the relegation battle.

We’ll have all the latest updates right here.

Chris Wilson10 February 2026 17:27

