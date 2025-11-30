West Ham vs Liverpool live: Arne Slot under mounting pressure ahead of latest Premier League clash
The champions travel to the capital with boss Arne Slot under increasing pressure after losses to Nottingham Forest and PSV
Premier League champions Liverpool travel to face West Ham with the pressure starting to build on Arne Slot after last weekend’s loss to Nottingham Forest was compounded by a humiliating 4-1 defeat to PSV in Europe.
The Reds have sunk to 13th in the Premier League with Slot’s side having now lost six of their last seven in the league amid a run of just nine defeats in 12 games - the club’s worst spell of form in more than 70 years.
Nevertheless, this weekend might provide the chance to bounce back as they travel to the capital, with the Hammers starting the weekend above the relegation zone on goal difference alone.
However, Nuno Espirito Santo is beginning to gel his side after taking over in September and the recent wins over Newcastle and Burnley – as well as the draw to Bournemouth – show that West Ham are not a team the champions should take lightly on Sunday.
Follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates from the London Stadium below:
When is West Ham v Liverpool?
The match will kick off at 2:05pm GMT on Sunday 30 November at the London Stadium.
West Ham vs Liverpool
Arne Slot will be desperate for Liverpool to end their losing run as the struggling Premier League champions head to West Ham.
The Reds are on a historically dismal run of form, with the 4-1 loss at home to PSV Eindhoven their ninth defeat in 12 games.
The last time things were that bad was more than 70 years ago but Slot has insisted Liverpool will “fight on” and the Dutchman still retains the faith of the club’s hierarchy after leading the Reds to the Premier League title last season.
West Ham may have started the weekend in 17th, but Nuno Espirito Santo has picked up seven points from nine games, with the Hammers showing signs of life under the Portuguese.
Already in the bottom half of the table, having lost six of their last seven in the Premier League, the pressure will really be on Slot if Liverpool fall to another defeat at the London Stadium.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to live coverage of West Ham v Liverpool in a Premier League clash between two struggling sides.
The Hammers are only just above relegation, while the reigning champions have unexpectedly found themselves in relegation form too... a win today would be huge for both clubs.
Follow all the action here!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments