Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

West Ham vs Chelsea live: Under-pressure Potter faces old team as London rivals chase first win in Premier League

The Blues visit the London Stadium looking to pick up their first win of the 2025/26 Premier League season

Flo Clifford
Friday 22 August 2025 13:00 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Maresca expects a 'tough' game against West Ham

West Ham host Chelsea in the Premier League tonight, with both sides looking for their first win of the new season at the London Stadium.

The hosts fell to a shocking 3-0 defeat to newly promoted Sunderland in their opening match last week, and Graham Potter desperately needs a good performance from his side if he is to avoid questions regarding his job.

And it doesn’t get any easier for the Hammers as they face world champions and top-four hopefuls Chelsea, with Enzo Maresca’s side coming off the back of their own disappointing opening result in the draw against Crystal Palace.

The Blues are hoping to mount a challenge for the league this season and they’ll need to string together a few solid performances to convince anyone of their title credentials, with a match such as this a perfect place to start.

Follow all the latest team news and updates from Stamford Bridge below:

Recommended

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea

Tonight’s game will be shown live on Sky Sports, with coverage from 7pm BST.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Flo Clifford22 August 2025 18:00

West Ham vs Chelsea

It may only be West Ham’s second game of the season but the pressure is already on boss Graham Potter, who welcomes his old side to London Stadium tonight.

A 3-0 loss to Sunderland got things off to a bad start for the Hammers, while Chelsea laboured to a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace despite their plethora of expensive attacking talent.

Both sides have a point to prove in tonight’s encounter. Kickoff is at 8pm BST.

(Getty Images)
Flo Clifford22 August 2025 17:46

Good evening

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Premier League match between West Ham and Chelsea.

Both sides are looking to record their first wins of the new season tonight, though the Hammers are in desperate need of a decent performance after a shocking 3-0 loss to newly promoted Sunderland in their opening match of the season last week.

We’ll have all of the latest updates right here.

Chris Wilson22 August 2025 17:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in