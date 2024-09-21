Jadon Sancho left Manchester United to join Chelsea at the last minute ( Chelsea FC )

West Ham United host Chelsea in Saturday’s early Premier League kick off with the aim of moving up the table after a middling start to the season.

The Hammers’ only win of the campaign came against Crystal Palace back in August and they drew 1-1 with Fulham last time out. Manager Julen Lopetegui is attempting to build a more progressive and attacking side and will have been impressed with their early performances despite results not exactly falling their way.

Today’s opponents are Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea. Currently eighth in the table, the Blues are running hot and cold with a 6-2 mauling of Wolves followed up by a 2-0 defeat at home to Man City. Three points today will likely take them into the top four but there are questions for Maresca to answer over his best starting line-up with Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson fighting to lead the line.

Follow all the action from the London Stadium with our live blog below: