Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

West Bromwich Albion vs Millwall LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The Hawthorns

Luke Baker
Saturday 05 October 2024 08:00 EDT
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as West Bromwich Albion face Millwall in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

West Bromwich Albion vs Millwall

Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Millwall 0.

5 October 2024 16:55

West Bromwich Albion vs Millwall

Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Millwall 0.

5 October 2024 16:54

West Bromwich Albion vs Millwall

Attempt blocked. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Dobbin.

5 October 2024 16:54

West Bromwich Albion vs Millwall

Hand ball by Japhet Tanganga (Millwall).

5 October 2024 16:52

West Bromwich Albion vs Millwall

Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 October 2024 16:52

West Bromwich Albion vs Millwall

Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

5 October 2024 16:50

West Bromwich Albion vs Millwall

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

5 October 2024 16:49

West Bromwich Albion vs Millwall

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Karlan Grant replaces Grady Diangana.

5 October 2024 16:48

West Bromwich Albion vs Millwall

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Jed Wallace replaces Josh Maja.

5 October 2024 16:48

West Bromwich Albion vs Millwall

Foul by Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion).

5 October 2024 16:47

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in