West Bromwich Albion vs Middlesbrough LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from The Hawthorns
Follow live coverage as West Bromwich Albion face Middlesbrough in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
West Bromwich Albion vs Middlesbrough
Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Middlesbrough 1.
West Bromwich Albion vs Middlesbrough
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Middlesbrough 1.
West Bromwich Albion vs Middlesbrough
Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card.
West Bromwich Albion vs Middlesbrough
Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
West Bromwich Albion vs Middlesbrough
Delay in match because of an injury Seny Dieng (Middlesbrough).
West Bromwich Albion vs Middlesbrough
Attempt blocked. Lewis Dobbin (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
West Bromwich Albion vs Middlesbrough
Attempt missed. Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from more than 35 yards.
West Bromwich Albion vs Middlesbrough
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments