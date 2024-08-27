Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724796723

Watford vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Vicarage Road

Luke Baker
Tuesday 27 August 2024 12:46
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Watford face Plymouth Argyle in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724791220

Watford vs Plymouth Argyle

Match ends, Watford 2, Plymouth Argyle 0.

27 August 2024 21:40
1724791110

Watford vs Plymouth Argyle

Second Half ends, Watford 2, Plymouth Argyle 0.

27 August 2024 21:38
1724791093

Watford vs Plymouth Argyle

Foul by Ken Sema (Watford).

27 August 2024 21:38
1724791028

Watford vs Plymouth Argyle

Foul by Ken Sema (Watford).

27 August 2024 21:37
1724791002

Watford vs Plymouth Argyle

Attempt missed. Rocco Vata (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

27 August 2024 21:36
1724791000

Watford vs Plymouth Argyle

Attempt blocked. Edo Kayembe (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

27 August 2024 21:36
1724790953

Watford vs Plymouth Argyle

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Nathanael Ogbeta.

27 August 2024 21:35
1724790913

Watford vs Plymouth Argyle

Attempt saved. Julio Pleguezuelo (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Randell with a cross.

27 August 2024 21:35
1724790888

Watford vs Plymouth Argyle

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Antonio Tikvic.

27 August 2024 21:34
1724790698

Watford vs Plymouth Argyle

Foul by Leo Ramirez-Espain (Watford).

27 August 2024 21:31

