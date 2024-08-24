Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724514906

Watford vs Derby County LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Vicarage Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 24 August 2024 08:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Watford face Derby County in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724514890

Watford vs Derby County

Match ends, Watford 2, Derby County 1.

24 August 2024 16:54
1724514877

Watford vs Derby County

Second Half ends, Watford 2, Derby County 1.

24 August 2024 16:54
1724514810

Watford vs Derby County

Curtis Nelson (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

24 August 2024 16:53
1724514805

Watford vs Derby County

Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

24 August 2024 16:53
1724514730

Watford vs Derby County

Attempt missed. Tom Barkhuizen (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

24 August 2024 16:52
1724514606

Watford vs Derby County

Attempt saved. Sonny Bradley (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ebou Adams with a cross.

24 August 2024 16:50
1724514463

Watford vs Derby County

Mileta Rajovic (Watford) is shown the yellow card.

24 August 2024 16:47
1724514461

Watford vs Derby County

Sonny Bradley (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.

24 August 2024 16:47
1724514448

Watford vs Derby County

Foul by Mileta Rajovic (Watford).

24 August 2024 16:47
1724514412

Watford vs Derby County

Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

24 August 2024 16:46

