Watford vs Derby County LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Vicarage Road
Follow live coverage as Watford face Derby County in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Watford vs Derby County
Match ends, Watford 2, Derby County 1.
Watford vs Derby County
Second Half ends, Watford 2, Derby County 1.
Watford vs Derby County
Curtis Nelson (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Watford vs Derby County
Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Watford vs Derby County
Attempt missed. Tom Barkhuizen (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Watford vs Derby County
Attempt saved. Sonny Bradley (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ebou Adams with a cross.
Watford vs Derby County
Mileta Rajovic (Watford) is shown the yellow card.
Watford vs Derby County
Sonny Bradley (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.
Watford vs Derby County
Foul by Mileta Rajovic (Watford).
Watford vs Derby County
Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments