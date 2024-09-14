Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1726329843

Watford vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Vicarage Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 14 September 2024 08:00
Follow live coverage as Watford face Coventry City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726329737

Watford vs Coventry City

Match ends, Watford 1, Coventry City 1.

14 September 2024 17:02
1726329654

Watford vs Coventry City

Second Half ends, Watford 1, Coventry City 1.

14 September 2024 17:00
1726329637

Watford vs Coventry City

Foul by Edo Kayembe (Watford).

14 September 2024 17:00
1726329600

Watford vs Coventry City

Attempt missed. Haji Wright (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Rudoni with a cross.

14 September 2024 17:00
1726329545

Watford vs Coventry City

Ryan Porteous (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

14 September 2024 16:59
1726329540

Watford vs Coventry City

Foul by Ryan Porteous (Watford).

14 September 2024 16:59
1726329407

Watford vs Coventry City

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Festy Ebosele.

14 September 2024 16:56
1726329376

Watford vs Coventry City

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Daniel Bachmann.

14 September 2024 16:56
1726329372

Watford vs Coventry City

Attempt saved. Jack Rudoni (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jay Dasilva with a cross.

14 September 2024 16:56
1726329314

Watford vs Coventry City

Attempt missed. Victor Torp (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

14 September 2024 16:55

