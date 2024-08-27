Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724793304

Walsall vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: League Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Poundland Bescot Stadium

Luke Baker
Tuesday 27 August 2024 12:46
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Walsall face Huddersfield Town in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724791109

Walsall vs Huddersfield Town

Match ends, Walsall 3, Huddersfield Town 2.

27 August 2024 21:38
1724791050

Walsall vs Huddersfield Town

Second Half ends, Walsall 3, Huddersfield Town 2.

27 August 2024 21:37
1724790802

Walsall vs Huddersfield Town

Patrick Jones (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27 August 2024 21:33
1724790760

Walsall vs Huddersfield Town

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.

27 August 2024 21:32
1724790757

Walsall vs Huddersfield Town

Attempt saved. Nathan Lowe (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Lakin.

27 August 2024 21:32
1724790726

Walsall vs Huddersfield Town

Tom Iorpenda (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27 August 2024 21:32
1724790702

Walsall vs Huddersfield Town

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Jaheim Headley.

27 August 2024 21:31
1724790604

Walsall vs Huddersfield Town

Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kian Harratt with a headed pass.

27 August 2024 21:30
1724790492

Walsall vs Huddersfield Town

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Patrick Jones replaces Antony Evans.

27 August 2024 21:28
1724790456

Walsall vs Huddersfield Town

Attempt blocked. Jamie Jellis (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

27 August 2024 21:27

