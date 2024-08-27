Walsall vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: League Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Poundland Bescot Stadium
Follow live coverage as Walsall face Huddersfield Town in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Walsall 3, Huddersfield Town 2.
Second Half ends, Walsall 3, Huddersfield Town 2.
Patrick Jones (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.
Attempt saved. Nathan Lowe (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Lakin.
Tom Iorpenda (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Jaheim Headley.
Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kian Harratt with a headed pass.
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Patrick Jones replaces Antony Evans.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Jellis (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
