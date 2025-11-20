Wales’ route to World Cup 2026 in full after play-off draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales now know their path to the World Cup 2026 next year in the USA, Canada and Mexico after discovering their opponents in Thursday’s play-off draw.

Craig Bellamy’s side hit North Macedonia for seven earlier this week to pick up momentum in their bid to reach the finals next year.

"I am not a perfect person, I haven't come across anyone who is," said Bellamy after a 7-1 win at the Cardiff City Stadium.

"But maybe I take a little bit of that back because that was as close to the perfect performance as I have seen. That was incredible.”

Here’s what Wales can expect next year in their late bid to secure one of the final 48 places at the World Cup 2026:

When are the World Cup 2026 play-offs for Uefa?

The 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification – Uefa second round takes place next year in March. The semi-finals will take place on 26 March, with the winners of each ‘path’ advancing to the final on 31 March.

Both ties will be one-off matches, with Wales placed in Pot 2 for Thursday’s draw, alongside Poland, Czechia and Slovakia.

Harry Wilson believes Wales can emerge from next March’s play-offs to reach the World Cup ( PA )

Semi-finals

Wales will host their semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina on 26 March.

Final

Should Wales defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina, they will advance to the final on 31 March to take on Italy or Northern Ireland, who face off in the other semi-final of Path A, with Wales potentially hosting the final after the winner of semi-final two was confirmed as the home team.

When is the World Cup 2026 group stage draw?

The draw for the 2026 World Cup will take place at 5pm GMT/12pm EST on Friday 5 December, at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. The US president Donald Trump is expected to be in attendance.