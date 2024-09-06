Wales vs Turkey LIVE: Latest Nations League team news and line-ups as new era begins under Craig Bellamy
Bellamy takes charge of Wales for the first time as the Dragons kick off their Nations League campaign
Wales face Turkey at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday evening in the first match of their Nations League campaign, as they look for a the perfect start to Craig Bellamy’s tenure.
Bellamy was appointed manager in July after the Welsh FA sacked Rob Page, and he leads Wales in the Nations League as a precursor to the qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup,
Matches against Turkey and Montenegro give Bellamy the first chance to see his new-look team in action, though his first game is against a Turkey side that reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.
Turkey boast plenty of quality in their squad, including Real Madrid’s Arda Guler and Inter Milan’s Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and will provide a tough test to a Wales squad that is yet to gel despite the experience in their ranks.
Wales open their Nations League campaign against Turkey at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday looking for the perfect start to Craig Bellamy’s reign.
Former Wales captain Bellamy was appointed manager in early July and has set about preparing Wales as they look to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, though the Nations League provides the first chances to shape his team and test themselves against similar opposition.
Nevertheless, their first test is against a Turkey side that many will feel are far superior to The Dragons, with players such as Real Madrid’s Arda Guler and Inter Milan’s Hakan Çalhanoğlu having helped them to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.
Turkey left Germany disappointed after a narrow loss to the Netherlands, but their future is in safe hands and head coach Vincenzo Montella will look to build on an inspiring summer, starting with a win in Cardiff.
It is the beginning of a new era for the Dragons as Craig Bellamy takes charge of his first game having replaced Rob Page as manager over the summer.
It is not an easy introduction for the Welshman as Turkey reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 and are in very fine form.
