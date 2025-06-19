Sophie Ingle wins fitness race to be named in Wales Euro 2025 squad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sophie Ingle has been named in Wales's European Championship squad despite being out since September with anterior cruciate ligament damage.

The 33-year-old – who has won 141 caps and captained Wales 83 times from 2015 to 2024 before stepping down from the role – suffered the injury playing for Chelsea in a pre-season friendly and has been in a race against time to make Euro 2025, which starts next month in Switzerland.

Ingle left Chelsea at the end of the season after seven years, during which she has made 214 appearances for the Blues, but continued her rehabilitation at the London club.

Ingle's importance to Wales is huge and boss Rhian Wilkinson has said that the midfielder being at the Women's Super League champions was an advantage for the Dragons.

Wilkinson said: "When you have a player at a top club, it means their four-cornered staffing is of a level, and that includes the medical.

"For some of my players that might be at smaller clubs with less resources, the FAW might have to step in more to support.

"In this case we very much follow their lead and are comfortable with the training plan that they've so expertly put together. Absolutely it's been an advantage for us."

open image in gallery Sophie Ingle continued her ACL rehabilitation with Chelsea despite leaving the club ( PA Archive )

Last month Wilkinson rated the former Wales captain as "50-50" to play at the Euros, saying she "wanted her back but not at the risk of Sophie Ingle's knee".

Wilkinson's 23-strong squad for Wales' first major tournament includes few surprises. Defender Rhiannon Roberts is included after injury ruled her out of Nations League action last month, and veteran forward Jess Fishlock is the star name in a squad skippered by her Seattle Reign team-mate Angharad James.

The former Everton and Tottenham midfielder is one of four centurions in the squad, alongside Fishlock, Ingle and Hayley Ladd.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Soffia Kelly, Manchester City defender Mayzee Davies, Bristol City forward Tianna Teisar and Manchester United striker Mared Griffiths miss out after being in the squad for last month's Nations League games against Denmark and Italy. The 18-year-old Davies suffered a rupture to her ACL against Denmark and faces a considerable spell on the sidelines.

Wales kick-off their tournament against the Netherlands in Lucerne on July 5. Their remaining two games are in St Gallen with France on July 9 and against reigning European champions England on July 13.

Wales squad for Euro 2025: Olivia Clark (Leicester), Safia Middleton-Patel (Man Utd), Poppy Soper (unattached), Charlie Estcourt (DC Power), Gemma Evans (Liverpool), Josie Green (Crystal Palace), Hayley Ladd (Everton), Esther Morgan (Sheff Utd), Ella Powell (Bristol City), Rhiannon Roberts (unattached), Lily Woodham (Seattle Reign), Alice Griffiths (unattached), Jess Fishlock (Seattle Reign), Ceri Holland (Liverpool), Sophie Ingle (unattached), Angharad James (Seattle Reign), Lois Joel (Newcastle), Rachel Rowe (Southampton), Kayleigh Barton (unattached), Hannah Cain (Leicester), Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace), Carrie Jones (IFK Norrkoping), Ffion Morgan (Bristol City)