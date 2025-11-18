Is Wales v North Macedonia on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup qualifier for free

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales host North Macedonia in Cardiff on Tuesday night, with the winner guaranteed to finish second in Group J and qualify for the 2026 World Cup play-offs with a higher seeding.

Craig Bellamy’s side scraped past Liechtenstein on Saturday with a nervy 1-0 victory, taking their points tally to 13, the same as North Macedonia. Technically, both teams could still qualify automatically, with Belgium only two points ahead, but the Belgians host bottom-of-the-table Liechtenstein in Liege on Tuesday where even a draw, given their superior goal difference, would likely be enough to top Group J.

North Macedonia have the advantage in terms of goal-difference, so a draw on Tuesday would be enough to deny Wales second place. However, Wales are already guaranteed a play-off place courtesy of winning their Uefa Nations League group.

The caveat, though, is that they would be placed in the lowest-tier Pot 4 and face an away semi-final play-off. Victory on Tuesday, and second place in Group J, would put them in Pot 2 and guarantee a crucial home match in March’s semi-final.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Wales v North Macedonia?

The match will kick-off at 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday 18 November at the Cardiff City Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One Wales, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website. Coverage starts at 7:30pm GMT.

What is the team news?

Wales will have to cope without captain Ethan Ampadu and Jordan James, the goalscorer against Liechtenstein, who both miss out due to suspension. However, Harry Wilson is back from a one-match ban and looks likely to start.

As for the visitors, no fresh injury or suspension concerns for manager Blagoja Milevski, though ex-Leeds defender Ezgjan Alioski was not called up to this month’s squad due to injury.