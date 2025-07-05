Wales v Netherlands live: Women’s Euro 2025 underdogs set for historic major tournament debut
Wales are embracing their status as underdogs as they make their historic Euros debut against the Netherlands
Wales make their major tournament debuts as they take on Netherlands at Euro 2025. The Welsh are the lowest-ranked team at the Euros and have been drawn in a heavyweight group alongside holders England, 2017 champions Netherlands and France.
But Wales are determined to embrace the occasion and inspire a generation back home when they play the Netherlands in Lucerne. “This is what we've been wanting,” head coach Rhian Wilkinson said. “To showcase Wales as a country, this team and their talent.”
Former captain Sophie Ingle has been named in the Wales squad despite not playing a competitive match in over a year after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury while Netherlands have a number of star players including striker Vivianne Miedema.
"They are a top team, very fluid, and have some of the biggest stars in the game,” Wilkinson said. "They're really an enjoyable team to watch and I'm looking forward to challenging my team against them.”
Follow updates from Wales vs Netherlands in our live blog below
"This team is ready, fit and excited"
"This is the first generation of Welsh player that is completely professionalised,” Rhian Wilkinson said.
"That is something that changes the game at home in Wales, and that's what I'm excited about. This team gets to be the face of a watershed moment back home.
"To be able to stand next to them when they do that is one of the honours of my career. This team is ready, fit and excited."
Wales ready for 'watershed moment' says head coach Rhian Wilkinson
Rhian Wilkinson has declared that Wales are ready for their "watershed moment" on a first major tournament stage at Euro 2025.
While few expect Wales to progress from a daunting group that also includes reigning champions England and France, Wilkinson - the 181-times capped Canadian international of Welsh heritage - says the game has changed in the country forever.
"This is a wonderful team, great people, fantastic footballers, and we're going to be tested against some of the best in the world," Wilkinson said at her pre-match press conference.
"That's what we've been wanting. To showcase Wales as a country, this team and their talent.”
What is the team news?
Former Wales captain Sophie Ingle has been named in the squad and is fully fit, but has not played in over a year after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury so her possible role is unknown. Wales have no other injury concerns but defender Mayzee Davies was ruled out before the tournament.
Forward Lineth Beerensteyn is a doubt for the Netherlands but Vivianne Miedema is fit to feature and is a goal away from reaching a century for the Netherlands.
How to watch Wales v Netherlands
When is Wales v Netherlands?
The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Saturday 5 July
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and S4C, with coverage starting from 4:15pm.
Good afternoon
