Wales vs Kazakhstan LIVE: Craig Bellamy’s team begin World Cup qualifying campaign in Cardiff
Craig Bellamy’s side are looking for a perfect start to their qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup
Wales begin their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign tonight as they face Kazakhstan at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Craig Bellamy’s side managed to turn around the disappointment of failing to qualify for Euro 2024 and even finished top of Nations League Group B4 last year, surpassing Turkey on the final matchday.
Former Wales captain Bellamy received plenty of plaudits for that turnaround, though he will undoubtedly feel that his first real test is to secure a place at the next World Cup.
The fact that the 2026 is the first expanded tournament means that Bellamy should have a somewhat easier job task in securing qualification, though Group J still pits Wales against Belgium, North Macedonia and Liechtenstein.
Follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates from the Cardiff City Stadium below:
'Hopefully I can help the team'
Lawrence also spoke about what it is like to be back in the Wales squad under new boss Craig Bellamy.
“It feels like I’ve not been gone that long. When you’re back here everyone’s together, so it feels good,” he said.
“There’s a few younger ones than when I was last here, I’ve got a few more grey hairs, new staff, new manager. I’ve been watching the games and they’ve been brilliant so far.
“It’s just adapting now to how the manager wants me to play and the team to play, it’s just taking everything in.
“I’m four years older since I was last here. I’ve played in a lot of big games since I’ve been at Rangers and that’s only going to help you. Hopefully, I can help the team here.”
Lawrence on disagreements with Rob Page
Tom Lawrence is back in the Wales squad after three years following a dispute with previous boss Rob Page.
Speaking about why he wasn’t selected during Page’s tenure, Lawrence explained:
“He had his own way of doing things and I wasn’t to be a part of that. For what reason, you’d have to ask him.
“I asked that same question, he couldn’t give me it. I’m a pretty simple guy. When someone’s not honest with me, then I don’t have all the respect in the world for them.
“There were questions I asked that weren’t answered and that was the way it went. I don’t think I need to go into it completely. Let’s just say we didn’t see eye to eye in certain things.”
Tom Lawrence happy to return to Wales squad
Tom Lawrence is aiming to make a World Cup impact after fearing his Wales career was over following a falling-out with previous manager Rob Page.
Rangers forward Lawrence has not played for Wales since a friendly win over Mexico in March 2021, and his former Derby boss Wayne Rooney suggested Page had ignored the player due to a “bit of history” between the pair.
But the 31-year-old has been recalled by Page’s successor Craig Bellamy as Wales begin their World Cup qualifying campaign with fixtures against Kazakhstan and North Macedonia.
It feels good – Tom Lawrence happy to return to Wales squad under Craig Bellamy
Lawrence back in Wales set up
Tom Lawrence has replaced Aaron Ramsey in the Wales squad for this camp and the Rangers man could feature for the national team for the first time since March 2021.
Previous Wales boss Rob Page decided against selecting the forward but Craig Bellamy had no such concerns.
“I’ve been trying to get Tom involved in the last couple of camps but he’s been injured,” Bellamy said.
“We’ve been in contact and we’ve been waiting for the right moment to bring him in.
“He has a good understanding of the game. Good discipline. He’ll definitely add to the squad.”
'Ramsey has nothing to apologise for' says Bellamy
“I’ve spoken to Aaron and it’s a tough one for him,” Bellamy said after omitting the midfielder from the squad due to his most recent hamstring injury.
“Personally, football-wise and from a selfish capacity in the Wales job I don’t really care. Him as the person is more important.
“I’ve known him since he was five. To watch his hard work, and it’s not just this period, throughout his career, the consistency he’s been able to show, the elite level he’s been able to play at, the person he is. I care about that more.
“As a person I think he tried to be a little apologetic to me. The first thought in my head was, ‘Don’t you ever apologise to me’. I couldn’t be more proud of him as a person, his playing career has been incredible.
“What he’s done for us as a country, club football, and young people in Wales, and beyond, I’m proud to know him.”
'Andrews has high potential'
18-year-old midfielder Kai Andrews has made only eight senior appearances – two for Coventry and six at Motherwell – but has been fast-tracked to the Wales national team with Craig Bellamy admitting the side are short in the midfield department.
“I watched his games with the (Wales) 19s,” Bellamy said. “Physically and his ability to look after the ball.
“I see him as a high potential player in an area we need quality. He’s in an area we need to strengthen.”
Coventry teenager Kai Andrews handed Wales call up for World Cup qualifiers
Coventry teenager Kai Andrews is the surprise name in a Wales squad disrupted by injuries for the start of their World Cup qualifying campaign.
Andrews, a Wales Under-19 international, is currently on loan at Motherwell and impressed in their William Hill Premiership victory at Rangers last weekend.
The 18-year midfielder, who qualifies for Wales through his Abercarn-born grandmother, has made two senior appearances for Coventry and was sent out on loan by Sky Blues boss Frank Lampard in January to gain first-team experience.
Coventry teenager Kai Andrews handed Wales call up for World Cup qualifiers
Bellamy without Ampadu agin
Ethan Ampadu’s injury means he will be unavailable for Wales again after missing four Nations League games last Autumn with a separate issue.
Reflecting on losing Ampadu in the autumn, Wales boss Craig Bellamy said:
“Huge player. I would have said that is one area where you don’t want an injury.
“I literally lost about three nights of sleep when he got injured. Anyone’s going to miss him.”
Wales will be without injured Ethan Ampadu
Wales will be without injured Ethan Ampadu for the start of their World Cup qualifying campaign.
Ampadu damaged a knee in training in February and scans revealed the influential 24-year-old has suffered a cartilage injury.
Daniel Farke, Ampadu’s manager at Leeds, said: “Bit complicated situation. A surgery would have meant he was out for the season because if you do a surgery, it would be a few months.
“We have, after more consultations, decided to try the conservative route. There’s a good chance if rehab works properly it will be successful but it still means he’ll be out for four to six weeks.
“We won’t see him back in team training before the international break.
“There’s still a chance he will still need the surgery. Fingers crossed, 50-50 chance to have him back for the run-in.”
Wales v Kazakhstan predicted line-ups
Wales XI: Darlow; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Sheehan, James; Johnson, Brooks, James; Harris.
Kazakhstan XI: Pokatilov; Astanov, Kasym, Alip, Yorogovskiy; Chesnokov, Tapalov, Tagybergen, Samorodov; Zaynutdinov, Aimbetov.
