Wales team bus involved in crash on way to Women’s Euro 2025 stadium

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales have cancelled their pre-match training session ahead of facing France at Euro 2025 after their team bus was involved in a crash on the way to the stadium in St Gallen.

Wales were left “shaken” by the incident but have confirmed that no one was hurt in the collision, including in the other vehicle involved, with the majority of players and staff on board the coach at the time.

Wales head coach Rhian Wilkinson and captain Angharad James were not travelling on the team bus as they had made their way to the St Gallen stadium earlier ahead of attending their pre-match press conference.

Wilkinson said: "This is really developing right now, so we are trying to be as clear and transparent as possible.

"I think everyone, from all reports, is OK and we just need to get them all together and get everyone away from the scene to reassess. We've got great staff, great support and we will make sure that everyone continues to be OK.

"More importantly, I think the driver of the other vehicle is OK as well. We will let everyone know once we know for sure."

Wales have cancelled their Tuesday night training session at the St Gallen stadium and have returned to their team base, where they may train later this evening.

“All passengers on the Cymru National Team bus and in the other vehicle are unharmed,” the Football Association of Wales [FAW] confirmed in a statement.

“The FAW’s priority has been to remove the players from the scene and return to the Cymru training base to complete their preparations for tomorrow’s match.”

Wales play France on Wednesday in what is their second match of the tournament. Wales lost their opening game 3-0 to the Netherlands and could be out of the Euros if they lose to France.

Wilkinson added: "Football is secondary and I think, yes we are shaken because we are away from the team right now knowing that they've had to experience that.

"But equally we have a great group and I have been assured that everyone is fine. We have practised for the unexpected, that's what we can call this.

"We will check in with everyone and make sure they are all in a good spot and we can focus on the football again after that."