England head coach Sarina Wiegman said the Lionesses are not considering the consequences of defeat against the Netherlands at Euro 2025.

After losing 2-1 to France in Zurich, the holders will be out of the Euros after just two games if they fall to a second defeat and France pick up just one point against Wales.

Wiegman has reached the last four major finals at the Euros and World Cup with the Netherlands in 2017 and 2019 and the Lionesses in 2022 and 2023.

open image in gallery Wiegman during a press conference before England play Netherlands at Euro 2025 ( The FA via Getty Images )

And Wiegman said the pressure of battling against a group-stage elimination is the same as a major final as the Lionesses look to keep their tournament alive.

“We don’t talk about consequences, we talk about our game plan,” Wiegman said. “We bring it back to that it's a game, it's a football game, and the outcome, of course, has consequences, but that was the same at the final, at the Euros and the World Cup.”

“We bring it back to what we have to do, and the focus is on what actions we have to take to play our best, and that's the conversations we have when we train.

“Of course it's gonna be an intense game, and we knew this was going to be a hard group. We are focusing on our game plan and just executing that.

“What we're occupied with is playing football, executing a task, sticking together and doing that together. Getting the right connections, and just work really hard and do everything to win the game.”

open image in gallery Sarina Wiegman will face her home country and former team the Netherlands ( The FA via Getty Images )

Striker Alessia Russo said England have to play without fear of elimination and be as “free as possible” as they face the Netherlands with their title defence on the line.

It’s some of the conversations we’ve had in the team. We’ve got so many great players. It’s a big part of what we are as a team. We have players who can create something out of nothing. Making sure everyone is in a good headspace is important. We have a gameplan but also individuals who can create magic.

“We have played in high-pressure moments before. We’re just looking forward to it.

open image in gallery Stanway (left, with Alessia Russo) is “fed up with talking” (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Lionesses have bounced back from disappointing results under Wiegman in the past, notably in February when they responded to a 1-1 draw with Portugal by beating Spain a few days later.

“Ultimately we don’t like losing but when a result like that happens you have to reflect and come together as a team. We have bounced back before.

“We know we weren’t up to it against France but in our own standards we want to be better. That sets the bar for us. We’re our own biggest critics as players so we’re all ready to get out there and have another good game.”