Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Mikel Arteta defends Viktor Gyokeres and insists goals will come for Arsenal striker

Gyokeres has failed to score in his last five appearances

Andy Sims
Thursday 02 October 2025 05:38 EDT
Comments
Viktor Gyokeres again drew a blank for Arsenal in their Champions League win over Olympiacos
Viktor Gyokeres again drew a blank for Arsenal in their Champions League win over Olympiacos (PA)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is confident the goals will soon start to flow for Viktor Gyokeres.

Sweden striker Gyokeres has drawn a blank in his last five matches having been frustrated again in Wednesday’s 2-0 Champions League win over Olympiacos.

However, it was the 27-year-old’s shot which was deflected on to a post to allow Gabriel Martinelli to score Arsenal’s opener, while he was also denied by some last-ditch defending.

“What I sense is that he’s doing better and better things every game,” said Arteta.

“He was denied a few times with blocks, and then he hit the post, but I think overall his performance was exceptional.

Recommended

“Again, his work was really good, and yeah, we want him to be scoring goals, but if he doesn’t do that, at least to do everything as he’s doing for the team, because he’s helping the team a lot.”

Viktor Gyokeres could not find a way through against Olympiacos (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Viktor Gyokeres could not find a way through against Olympiacos (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The Gunners face struggling West Ham at home in the Premier League on Saturday, when the floodgates could open for Gyokeres.

“I don’t know, but hopefully, yes, and hopefully it will be on Saturday,” added Arteta.

Bukayo Saka came off the bench to wrap up another satisfactory night’s work in Europe for Arsenal, who now have six points from their opening two games.

Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal’s second against Olympiacos (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal’s second against Olympiacos (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi played the full 90 minutes in his first taste of the Champions League at Emirates Stadium.

“I’m really happy,” he told the club website: “The atmosphere was amazing. We scored two and kept a clean sheet.

“It was really demanding. We started really well but at the end they pushed a lot in the second half. I think we suffered in some moments where we shouldn’t have.

“We want to keep the momentum and win as many games as possible. We will recover well and prepare for the next game against West Ham.”

PA

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in