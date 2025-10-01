Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Union SG v Newcastle live: Magpies take on Belgian title-holders seeking first Champions League win

Eddie Howe’s side travel to Brussels to face the Belgian champions in the second game of their Champions League campaign

Chris Wilson
Wednesday 01 October 2025 11:25 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Newcastle train ahead of Champions League tie at Union Saint-Gilloise

Newcastle travel to Belgium to face Union Saint-Gilloise in the second matchday of the Champions League league phase tonight.

The Magpies are looking for their first win in Europe this season after falling to a 2-1 loss to Barcelona in their opening match, and Eddie Howe will be targeting a deep run in the competition this season.

Newcastle’s performances have been far more impressive than their league position of 15th suggests, and the Magpies will travel to Brussels as favourites to beat RUSG, who are currently first in the Belgian league and finished as champions last season.

But despite their tags as favourites, Howe will be wary of the threat possessed by the hosts, along with the need to pick up points quickly if his side are to automatically qualify for the knockout stages.

Follow all the latest team news and updates from Lotto Park below:

Recommended

Team news

We’re expecting the line-ups to be released in the next five minutes, so here’s a reminder of the early Newcastle team news.

Newcastle will be without influential defender Tino Livramento after he fell awkwardly against Arsenal and was taken off the pitch on a stretcher with a knee injury. Summer signings Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa remain out of action with ankle and knee injuries respectively, with both not expected to return until after the October international break.

Lewis Hall is a doubt with a knock and Fabian Schar will likely not feature after coming off with a head injury in the defeat by Barcelona.

Chris Wilson1 October 2025 16:25

Bayern Munich comments over ‘idiots’ paying for Nick Woltemade ‘irrelevant’, says Eddie Howe

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has leapt to Nick Woltemade’s defence after Bayern Munich executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge claimed Stuttgart had found “an idiot” to pay £69million for him.

The 23-year-old Germany international arrived at St James’ Park for a club record fee on deadline day as the Magpies reinvested some of the £130m they had raked in for Alexander Isak.

Bayern were also engaged in the race to sign Woltemade, but ultimately had to admit defeat, prompting Rummenigge to tell Blickpunkt Sport: “I congratulate Stuttgart, because they found an idiot who paid the money we didn’t want to pay in Munich.”

Bayern comments over ‘idiots’ paying for Nick Woltemade ‘irrelevant’, says Eddie Howe

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a bright start to life with Newcastle despite Bayern Munich publicly questioning his price tag
Chris Wilson1 October 2025 16:20

Bayern chief claims Newcastle were ‘idiots’ to pay so much for Nick Woltemade

Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has branded Newcastle as ‘idiots’ for stumping up such a sizeable fee for German striker Nick Woltemade, despite his bright start to life in the Premier League.

Woltemade was brought in from Stuttgart in the final days of the summer transfer window for a club-record fee of £69m, acting as the replacement for Alexander Isak who would get his £125m move to Liverpool on deadline day.

The Germany international has kicked into gear quickly on Tyneside, with the 23-year-old notching two goals in three league appearances to date.

Bayern chief claims Newcastle were ‘idiots’ to pay so much for Nick Woltemade

Woltemade joined Newcastle for a club-record fee of £69m towards the end of the summer window
Chris Wilson1 October 2025 16:10

Mikel Arteta’s finishers rewrite story in inspired comeback win over Newcastle

The report from Newcastle’s last match:

It was the same penalty box where Gabriel Magalhaes had ended up sprawling on the Tyneside turf some 90 minutes earlier. This time, he was rising highest, heading in Martin Odegaard’s corner, capping a dramatic fightback, securing the kind of flagship win that tends to be the hallmark of champions.

The Brazilian may have been culpable for Newcastle’s opener, when Nick Woltemade headed in as he fell. He might have been sent off for an elbow on the giant German. He survived a VAR review for a penalty for handling Anthony Elanga’s cross. He ended up the match-winner as David Rayaran 100 yards to join in the celebrations. It was that kind of confusing, chaotic afternoon.

“Unbelievable feeling,” said Mikel Arteta. “That is what football is about.”

Mikel Arteta’s finishers rewrite story in inspired comeback win over Newcastle

Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal: Gunners closed the gap to leaders Liverpool to just two points as they rallied late at St James’ Park
Chris Wilson1 October 2025 16:00

When is Union SG vs Newcastle?

Union SG vs Newcastle takes place on Wednesday 1 October at Lotto Park, with kickoff at 5.45pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 2 and streaming platform discovery+. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

Chris Wilson1 October 2025 15:50

Predicted line-ups

Union SG XI: Scherpen, Mac Allister, Burgess, Leysen, Khalaili, Zorgane, Rasmussen, Niang, Ait El Hadj, David, Rodríguez

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Bruno Guimarães, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

Chris Wilson1 October 2025 15:42

Team news

Union SG will miss Mohammed Fuseini, who has an ankle injury, while Raul Florucz is unavailable through suspension. Kevin Rodriguez is carrying a minor knock but is expected to be fit to play on Wednesday.

Chris Wilson1 October 2025 15:39

Team news

Newcastle will be without influential defender Tino Livramento after he fell awkwardly against Arsenal and was taken off the pitch on a stretcher with a knee injury. Summer signings Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa remain out of action with ankle and knee injuries respectively, with both not expected to return until after the October international break.

Lewis Hall is a doubt with a knock and Fabian Schar will likely not feature after coming off with a head injury in the defeat by Barcelona.

Chris Wilson1 October 2025 15:36

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle LIVE

Newcastle travel to Union SG looking to get off the mark in this Champions League campaign - and bounce back from a heartbreaking domestic loss at the weekend.

The Magpies led 1-0 against title-chasing Arsenal until the 84th minute at St James’ Park, with Gabriel’s winner at the 90+6 minute mark condemning them to another last-gasp defeat after Liverpool deployed similar tactics last month.

But a game against reigning Belgian champions Union SG represents a chance for a morale-boosting win, after Eddie Howe’s men acquitted themselves well in their first Champions League fixture, a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona.

Their hosts meanwhile are on a 10-game unbeaten streak and will be hoping to pull off another upset after beating PSV Eindhoven 3-1 in their European opener.

Chris Wilson1 October 2025 15:31

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s Champions League match between Newcastle and Union Saint-Gilloise.

The Magpies head to Brussels looking for their first points of the new league phase campaign after losing to Barcelona in their opener, though they face a potential banana skin in the form of the Belgian champions.

We’ll have all the latest build-up, team news and update right here.

Chris Wilson1 October 2025 15:28

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in