Union SG v Newcastle live: Magpies take on Belgian title-holders seeking first Champions League win
Eddie Howe’s side travel to Brussels to face the Belgian champions in the second game of their Champions League campaign
Newcastle travel to Belgium to face Union Saint-Gilloise in the second matchday of the Champions League league phase tonight.
The Magpies are looking for their first win in Europe this season after falling to a 2-1 loss to Barcelona in their opening match, and Eddie Howe will be targeting a deep run in the competition this season.
Newcastle’s performances have been far more impressive than their league position of 15th suggests, and the Magpies will travel to Brussels as favourites to beat RUSG, who are currently first in the Belgian league and finished as champions last season.
But despite their tags as favourites, Howe will be wary of the threat possessed by the hosts, along with the need to pick up points quickly if his side are to automatically qualify for the knockout stages.
Follow all the latest team news and updates from Lotto Park below:
Team news
We’re expecting the line-ups to be released in the next five minutes, so here’s a reminder of the early Newcastle team news.
Newcastle will be without influential defender Tino Livramento after he fell awkwardly against Arsenal and was taken off the pitch on a stretcher with a knee injury. Summer signings Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa remain out of action with ankle and knee injuries respectively, with both not expected to return until after the October international break.
Lewis Hall is a doubt with a knock and Fabian Schar will likely not feature after coming off with a head injury in the defeat by Barcelona.
When is Union SG vs Newcastle?
Union SG vs Newcastle takes place on Wednesday 1 October at Lotto Park, with kickoff at 5.45pm BST.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 2 and streaming platform discovery+. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.
Predicted line-ups
Union SG XI: Scherpen, Mac Allister, Burgess, Leysen, Khalaili, Zorgane, Rasmussen, Niang, Ait El Hadj, David, Rodríguez
Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Bruno Guimarães, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon
Team news
Union SG will miss Mohammed Fuseini, who has an ankle injury, while Raul Florucz is unavailable through suspension. Kevin Rodriguez is carrying a minor knock but is expected to be fit to play on Wednesday.
Team news
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle LIVE
Newcastle travel to Union SG looking to get off the mark in this Champions League campaign - and bounce back from a heartbreaking domestic loss at the weekend.
The Magpies led 1-0 against title-chasing Arsenal until the 84th minute at St James’ Park, with Gabriel’s winner at the 90+6 minute mark condemning them to another last-gasp defeat after Liverpool deployed similar tactics last month.
But a game against reigning Belgian champions Union SG represents a chance for a morale-boosting win, after Eddie Howe’s men acquitted themselves well in their first Champions League fixture, a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona.
Their hosts meanwhile are on a 10-game unbeaten streak and will be hoping to pull off another upset after beating PSV Eindhoven 3-1 in their European opener.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s Champions League match between Newcastle and Union Saint-Gilloise.
The Magpies head to Brussels looking for their first points of the new league phase campaign after losing to Barcelona in their opener, though they face a potential banana skin in the form of the Belgian champions.
We’ll have all the latest build-up, team news and update right here.
