Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer saga takes new twist with Cody Gakpo comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future may not be completely decided after Cody Gakpo dropped a major hint on his ongoing transfer saga during Liverpool’s wild Premier League title celebrations.

The Reds were crowned champions of England in emphatic style on Sunday as they thrashed Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield, ending a 35-year wait to celebrate a league title in front of fans after the Covid pandemic forced their 2020 triumph to be enjoyed behind closed doors.

Gakpo starred down the left and scored Liverpool’s crucial third goal of the afternoon, which gave Arne Slot’s side daylight having initially fallen behind to a Dominic Solanke header.

And amid the jubilant scenes at full-time, Gakpo gave renewed hope that Liverpool could yet tie local hero Alexander-Arnold down to a new deal, snubbing Real Madrid in the process.

“Now with Mo [Salah] and Virgil [Van Dijk] staying, and hopefully Trent as well, they can keep building,” Gakpo said.

Alexander-Arnold has been one of three core Liverpool stars embroiled in contract standoffs this season, with talisman Mohamed Salah and captain Virgil van Dijk having also spent much of the season with their futures in limbo.

All three started the campaign requiring a renewal to keep them at the club beyond this summer - and while Liverpool were able to pen Salah and Van Djk to new deals earlier this month, little progress has been made with Alexander-Arnold.

He now looks on the verge of joining compatriot Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid this summer, departing his boyhood club as a free agent.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future is still uncertain ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

However, Gakpo’s comments have provided Reds fans with something to cling on to as the transfer saga enters the 11th hour.

Alexander-Arnold was visibly choked up as he celebrated Liverpool’s record-equalling 20th title in a packed-out Anfield, with the Reds required to showcase their powers of recovery once again against Spurs.

After falling behind at the hands of former Liverpool prospect Solanke, Luis Diaz got Slot’s side on terms four minutes later before an Alexis Mac Allister belter put the hosts in front.

Gakpo then extended their lead before Mohamed Salah took the game and title out of sight, with Destiny Udogie’s own goal compiling Spurs’s misery.