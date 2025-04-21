Trent Alexander-Arnold’s last act proves one thing about Liverpool future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

He may soon be the Scouser in the Real Madrid team but Trent Alexander-Arnold is ever likelier to leave Liverpool a Premier League champion. A winner at Leicester could prove his last goal, his final great contribution in a Liverpool shirt, but while he might soon discard it for the white of Real, here it was removed for a topless celebration that indicated his enduring love for his hometown club.

It felt mutual. After the accusations of disloyalty from a section of the fanbase, he was serenaded by the match-going public at the end. “Special moments that will live with me forever,” he said.

Forever may take him further afield. Unlike Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, he has not committed his future to the club, but Arne Slot said: “The headline today should be the goal he scored and not about his contract, but it would be ridiculous if someone argues his commitment to this club.”

open image in gallery Alexander-Arnold put Liverpool on the brink of the Premier League title ( PA Wire )

Not for the first time, it was proved. A goal six minutes after his introduction leaves Liverpool requiring just three points to seal the title. If this had promised to be their coronation, Arsenal’s earlier demolition of Ipswich prevented the possibility.

It was instead a burial, though Alexander-Arnold did not relegate Leicester; even at 0-0, they were going down. They had showed more life on the day their demise was finalised. The damage was already done. “I expected to get more points than I was able to from the games I was able to lead,” said Ruud van Nistelrooy, but his meagre tally is of eight in 20 games.

Leicester’s fortunes have nosedived. They were reigning champions in 2016, when Alexander-Arnold debuted for Liverpool. His 350th appearance was a second catalytic cameo this season, following his two assists at Newcastle. There are few right-backs who can be introduced as gamechangers but, with Leicester frustrating Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold conjured a breakthrough. Should he go, they will miss his magical right foot.

His left isn’t bad, either, though he had a gap on his CV. “I am pretty sure it is my first left-foot goal,” smiled the scorer. “It's taken a few years, but I got there in the end. Probably the one type of goal that I was missing, but I was saving it for a right time.” He found it. On a day when no one else could produce the finish, Alexander-Arnold drilled a shot through a crowded box with power and precision.

“It was a big moment and big players like to have big moments in their career,” added Slot. “Virgil had one last week. Players of the quality of Trent, you know these players step up when most needed.”

It took Liverpool 25 attempts at goal to forge a breakthrough, the last three in swift succession after a corner Alexander-Arnold won. First Salah – for the third time in the afternoon – and then Diogo Jota hit the woodwork before Alexander-Arnold found the net. It was a reward for Liverpool’s persistence and purpose. It also demonstrated how they are winning the title. They have been almost perfect against bottom-half teams, dropping a mere four points.

open image in gallery There were contrasting emotions at the full-time whistle ( Getty Images )

Leicester threatened to make that six, with a belated show of solidity and spirit – had they shown such mettle earlier, they may not be down in April – but Slot has made a series of telling substitutions this season. He removed the booked Conor Bradley, who had been troubled by the trickery of Stephy Mavididi, and introduced a fit-again Alexander-Arnold. “I don’t think I deserve any credit," insisted the manager. "I think every manager in the world would have brought Trent on.”

The supporters afforded their modest manager more credit. Slot’s name rang around the King Power Stadium along with choruses about winning the league. They will, perhaps against Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday. “A second league title, especially in front of fans, which is what we've been missing is very special,” said Alexander-Arnold, with memories of empty stadia in 2020. “We are so close now.”

open image in gallery Mohamed Salah held up to one finger to the crowd at the full-time whistle to signify the one more game they need to win ( Getty Images )

They spent much of their afternoon being close in another respect, denied by the woodwork, Mads Hermansen and an overworked Leicester defence. Salah struck both posts with a third-minute shot but his drought in open play extended to nine games. Not for the want of trying, though: he had a volley parried by Hermansen. Stretching, he could not volley Kostas Tsimikas’s cross into the empty net. A trademark curler went just wide.

Meanwhile, Hermansen illustrated why he may be seen in the Premier League next season, even as Leicester are not. His heroics included two saves from Cody Gakpo, parrying Dominik Szoboszlai’s long-range effort and blocking from Tsimikas.

open image in gallery Conor Coady put Leicester ahead against the run of play but the goal was disallowed ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Trent Alexander-Arnold sprinted away to celebrate with the travelling fans after scoring ( Getty Images )

As Liverpool mounted a concerted assault, Diaz, Gakpo and Jota all came close. “It is the first time since I am here we missed so many big chances,” said Slot. They scored from a smaller chance. They waited 77 minutes to see a goal. The Leicester fans have waited more than five months, their last home league strike coming back in December. Wilfred Ndidi almost delivered, rattling the post. Conor Coady at least had the ball in the net, though it was disallowed for Patson Daka’s foul on Alisson.

“The gap appears to be too big for promoted sides,” said Van Nistelrooy. Two have gone back down, a third will follow. “We weren't able to compete enough to stay in.”

His own immediate future involves talks with Leicester, to see if he will stay. Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation could give him discussions of a different kind; like Van Nistelrooy two decades ago, he may end up at the Bernabeu. But if he goes, he will treasure memories of a trip to Leicester and a swing of his left foot.