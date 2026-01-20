Transfer news live: Liverpool target Spurs star, Arsenal deal agreed and Chelsea in wonderkid talks

Guehi deal will take City spending to close to half a billion, as case faces a wait of another year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The focus shifts to Liverpool and the hunt for a new centre-back after Manchester City completed the signing of Crystal Palace defender, and captain, Marc Guehi, for £20m. Guehi had been garnering interest from other clubs such as the Reds, Arsenal and Bayern Munich but Pep Guardiola’s side have won the race for the centre-back by paying a fee in this window rather than waiting for his contract to expire in the summer.

Arne Slot is now looking at alternatives to Guehi, with Spurs star Micky Van de Ven linked, while Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck have also been mentioned, while Chelsea have opened talks to sign star Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet, and are also reportedly interested in Lucas Paqueta. Reports from Brazil say the West Ham midfielder prefers to return to his home country but a switch to another European club hasn’t been ruled out.

In a month that has already seen Ruben Amorim and Enzo Maresca lose their jobs, there could yet be more high-profile sackings on the horizon with Thomas Frank’s future at Tottenham under serious threat. Spurs fans turned on the Dane after suffering a dismal defeat to relegation contenders West Ham on Tuesday. Oliver Glasner’s job at Crystal Palace is also under consideration after the Austrian claimed he had been “abandoned” by the club in an extraordinary outburst following the Eagles’ loss at Sunderland.

Manchester United are looking to strengthen before the January transfer window closes. In midfield they have lined up Joao Gomes, Carlos Baleba, Marcos Llorente and Elliot Anderson as targets – Man City are also said to be interested in Anderson – while Nottingham Forest defender Murillo is being looked at to reinforce the defence. The club have also rejected several offers for defender Harry Maguire whose contract is expiring.

Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below