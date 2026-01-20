Transfer news live: Liverpool target Spurs star, Arsenal deal agreed and Chelsea in wonderkid talks
All the latest January transfer window news, gossip and rumours
The focus shifts to Liverpool and the hunt for a new centre-back after Manchester City completed the signing of Crystal Palace defender, and captain, Marc Guehi, for £20m. Guehi had been garnering interest from other clubs such as the Reds, Arsenal and Bayern Munich but Pep Guardiola’s side have won the race for the centre-back by paying a fee in this window rather than waiting for his contract to expire in the summer.
Arne Slot is now looking at alternatives to Guehi, with Spurs star Micky Van de Ven linked, while Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck have also been mentioned, while Chelsea have opened talks to sign star Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet, and are also reportedly interested in Lucas Paqueta. Reports from Brazil say the West Ham midfielder prefers to return to his home country but a switch to another European club hasn’t been ruled out.
In a month that has already seen Ruben Amorim and Enzo Maresca lose their jobs, there could yet be more high-profile sackings on the horizon with Thomas Frank’s future at Tottenham under serious threat. Spurs fans turned on the Dane after suffering a dismal defeat to relegation contenders West Ham on Tuesday. Oliver Glasner’s job at Crystal Palace is also under consideration after the Austrian claimed he had been “abandoned” by the club in an extraordinary outburst following the Eagles’ loss at Sunderland.
Manchester United are looking to strengthen before the January transfer window closes. In midfield they have lined up Joao Gomes, Carlos Baleba, Marcos Llorente and Elliot Anderson as targets – Man City are also said to be interested in Anderson – while Nottingham Forest defender Murillo is being looked at to reinforce the defence. The club have also rejected several offers for defender Harry Maguire whose contract is expiring.
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below
Marc Guehi outlines motivation behind joining Man City after completing £20m transfer
Manchester City have clinched the signing of Marc Guehi for £20m.
The Crystal Palace captain, who almost joined Liverpool in the summer before a deadline-day move broke down, has agreed a five-and-a-half year deal at the Etihad Stadium after passing a medical.
Guehi takes City’s spending since the start of 2025 to around £430m, and he would have been available on a free transfer when his Palace contract was due to expire in the summer.
Marc Guehi outlines motivation behind joining Man City after completing £20m transfer
Chelsea open talks for Lyon wonderkid Jeremy Jacquet
Chelsea are eager to sign Rennes wonderkid Jeremy Jacquet to boost their defence during this window.
BBC Sport are reporting that talks have taken place between the two clubs, although the Blues are currently being quoted more than £60m to secure a deal this month.
The 20-year-old Jacquet – who previously caught the eye of Arsenal – would solve Chelsea’s left-sided centre-back woes, after Levi Colwill’s long-term injury, with the likes of Como’s Jacabo Ramon and Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi also being considered as alternatives.
Oleksandr Zinchenko set for Arsenal exit
Oleksandr Zinchenko’s loan deal with Nottingham Forest did not really work out but the Arsenal man looks set for another temporary exit, this time to Dutch giants Ajax.
According to Dutch publication De Telegraaf, the two clubs are finalising the finer details of a loan deal until the end of the season.
The 29-year-old has made just 10 appearances in all competitions while on loan at Forest and he will leave the City Ground imminently.
Liverpool eye Guehi alternatives
After missing out on Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, Liverpool have switched their focus to Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni.
The Reds almost signed Guehi last summer, before Crystal Palace kiboshed the move, and have now missed out on the England international as he prepares to seal a £20m move to the Etihad with just six months left on his contract.
Teamtalk are reporting that Arne Slot now wants Bastoni as an alternative at centre-back and the Italian international would be open to leaving the San Siro. Liverpool were reportedly plotting an £87m move towards the back end of the year.
Liverpool target Van de Ven to boost defence
Liverpool are looking for a new defender it seems.
After missing out on Marc Guehi and with Ibrahima Konate’s future uncertain, we can expect a big splash from the Reds either this month or in the summer.
On the more audacious side, Team Talk reports that the Reds hold a legitimate interest in Tottenham Hotspur star Micky van de Ven, with Real Madrid also thought to be keen.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks