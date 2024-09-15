Toulouse vs Le Havre LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Toulouse face Le Havre in Ligue 1 today.
While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.
It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.
Toulouse vs Le Havre
Match ends, Toulouse 2, Le Havre 0.
Toulouse vs Le Havre
Second Half ends, Toulouse 2, Le Havre 0.
Toulouse vs Le Havre
Attempt blocked. Shavy Babicka (Toulouse) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Warren Kamanzi.
Toulouse vs Le Havre
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
Toulouse vs Le Havre
Gabriel Suazo (Toulouse) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Toulouse vs Le Havre
Attempt saved. Yann Gboho (Toulouse) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cristian Cásseres.
Toulouse vs Le Havre
Goal! Toulouse 2, Le Havre 0. Yann Gboho (Toulouse) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Cristian Cásseres.
Toulouse vs Le Havre
Substitution, Le Havre. Ilyes Housni replaces Yassine Kechta.
Toulouse vs Le Havre
Substitution, Toulouse. Miha Zajc replaces Zakaria Aboukhlal.
Toulouse vs Le Havre
Substitution, Toulouse. Charlie Cresswell replaces Djibril Sidibé.
