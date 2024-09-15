Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1726419364

Toulouse vs Le Havre LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stadium de Toulouse

Luke Baker
Sunday 15 September 2024 09:00
Comments
A general view of the Stade Saint-Symphorien
A general view of the Stade Saint-Symphorien (REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Toulouse face Le Havre in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726419162

Toulouse vs Le Havre

Match ends, Toulouse 2, Le Havre 0.

15 September 2024 17:52
1726419108

Toulouse vs Le Havre

Second Half ends, Toulouse 2, Le Havre 0.

15 September 2024 17:51
1726418902

Toulouse vs Le Havre

Attempt blocked. Shavy Babicka (Toulouse) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Warren Kamanzi.

15 September 2024 17:48
1726418868

Toulouse vs Le Havre

Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

15 September 2024 17:47
1726418816

Toulouse vs Le Havre

Gabriel Suazo (Toulouse) wins a free kick on the left wing.

15 September 2024 17:46
1726418725

Toulouse vs Le Havre

Attempt saved. Yann Gboho (Toulouse) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cristian Cásseres.

15 September 2024 17:45
1726418623

Toulouse vs Le Havre

Goal! Toulouse 2, Le Havre 0. Yann Gboho (Toulouse) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Cristian Cásseres.

15 September 2024 17:43
1726418362

Toulouse vs Le Havre

Substitution, Le Havre. Ilyes Housni replaces Yassine Kechta.

15 September 2024 17:39
1726418342

Toulouse vs Le Havre

Substitution, Toulouse. Miha Zajc replaces Zakaria Aboukhlal.

15 September 2024 17:39
1726418333

Toulouse vs Le Havre

Substitution, Toulouse. Charlie Cresswell replaces Djibril Sidibé.

15 September 2024 17:38

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in