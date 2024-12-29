Tottenham vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Follow live coverage as Tottenham face Wolves today in the Premier League.
It’s been another inconsistent season for Spurs, who have followed up a three-game unbeaten run in all competitions with back-to-back Premier League defeats, losing 6-3 at home to Liverpool before being beaten 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day. They remain in the bottom half of the division, though a victory here could take them 10th depending on other results.
Wolves have enjoyed a ‘new manager bounce’ since Gary O’Neil’s sacking and Vitor Pereira’s arrival, taking maximum points from their new boss’ opening two games with a thumping 3-0 victory at Leicester City before a 2-0 triumph over Manchester United last time out. Those wins lifted them out of the relegation zone, though they remain just a point above the bottom three.
Follow live updates in the match blog, below
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
SUBS: Sergio Reguilon, James Maddison, Lucas Bergvall, Timo Werner, Pape Sarr, Brandon Austin, Will Lankshear, Alfie Dorrington, Callum Olusesi.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Fraser Forster; Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Archie Gray, Destiny Udogie; Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur; Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-min; Dominic Solanke.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolves have enjoyed a 'new manager bounce' since Gary O'Neil's sacking and Vitor Pereira's arrival, taking maximum points from their new boss' opening two games with a thumping 3-0 victory at Leicester City before a 2-0 triumph over Manchester United last time out. Those wins lifted them out of the relegation zone, though they remain just a point above the bottom three.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
It's been another inconsistent season for Spurs, who have followed up a three-game unbeaten run in all competitions with back-to-back Premier League defeats, losing 6-3 at home to Liverpool before being beaten 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day. They remain in the bottom half of the division, though a victory here could take them 10th depending on other results.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Tottenham and Wolves at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments