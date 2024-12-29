Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Tottenham vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 29 December 2024 09:49 EST
Comments
Close
Postecoglou praises players' efforts despite another defeat

Follow live coverage as Tottenham face Wolves today in the Premier League.

It’s been another inconsistent season for Spurs, who have followed up a three-game unbeaten run in all competitions with back-to-back Premier League defeats, losing 6-3 at home to Liverpool before being beaten 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day. They remain in the bottom half of the division, though a victory here could take them 10th depending on other results.

Wolves have enjoyed a ‘new manager bounce’ since Gary O’Neil’s sacking and Vitor Pereira’s arrival, taking maximum points from their new boss’ opening two games with a thumping 3-0 victory at Leicester City before a 2-0 triumph over Manchester United last time out. Those wins lifted them out of the relegation zone, though they remain just a point above the bottom three.

Follow live updates in the match blog, below

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

SUBS: Sergio Reguilon, James Maddison, Lucas Bergvall, Timo Werner, Pape Sarr, Brandon Austin, Will Lankshear, Alfie Dorrington, Callum Olusesi.

29 December 2024 14:40

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Fraser Forster; Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Archie Gray, Destiny Udogie; Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur; Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-min; Dominic Solanke.

29 December 2024 14:39

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have enjoyed a 'new manager bounce' since Gary O'Neil's sacking and Vitor Pereira's arrival, taking maximum points from their new boss' opening two games with a thumping 3-0 victory at Leicester City before a 2-0 triumph over Manchester United last time out. Those wins lifted them out of the relegation zone, though they remain just a point above the bottom three.

29 December 2024 14:36

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

It's been another inconsistent season for Spurs, who have followed up a three-game unbeaten run in all competitions with back-to-back Premier League defeats, losing 6-3 at home to Liverpool before being beaten 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day. They remain in the bottom half of the division, though a victory here could take them 10th depending on other results.

29 December 2024 14:33

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Tottenham and Wolves at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

29 December 2024 14:31

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

29 December 2024 13:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in