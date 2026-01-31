Tottenham vs Manchester City Prediction, Betting Tips & Odds

Tottenham vs Manchester City tips:

The pressure will be back on Tottenham boss Thomas Frank on Sunday when they face Manchester City at home in the late kick-off (4:30pm, live on Sky Sports).

They might have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt and finished fourth in the league table, but in the Premier League, they sit 14th, and the fans are less than impressed.

The reaction to Frank has been toxic at times as he struggles to win over the Spurs faithful, but maybe a win over City could help?

Despite all the speculation and pressure on Frank, he is not the favourite with the football betting sites to be the next manager to lose his job; that honour goes to Liverpool boss Arne Slot, who is 4/6 while Frank is 2/1.

City also made it through automatically to the knockout stage with a 2-0 win at home to Galatasaray, to join Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea safely through.

Neither side is going into the game in the best of form domestically, and City have won just one of their last five games in the league and that came last time out against the bottom side Wolves.

Before that, they lost to Manchester United and drew with Sunderland, Chelsea and Brighton. What will be the most frustrating fact for manager Pep Guardiola is that despite that form, they are still only four points behind the leaders, Arsenal.

Had they been more ruthless in front of goal, that league table could look very different right now, and they are as low as 5/2 in the Premier League odds to win the title.

Spurs go into the game without a win in their last five in the league and just two in their last 14, and they came against Brentford and Crystal Palace.

They have only won seven games all season in the Premier League, and just two of those have come at home, that one against the Bees in December and a 3-0 win over Burnley in their opening game of the season when hopes were so high.

Frank currently has the worst points per game at home of any Spurs boss in Premier League history at just 0.82.

Tottenham vs Manchester City betting: Pressure to mount on Frank

In fact, August started well for Spurs, who followed up that win over the Clarets with a 2-0 win over City at the Etihad when first-half goals from Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha secured the win.

That was their second successive win at City after James Maddison scored twice last season to help the side to a 4-0 win.

They have lost their last two league meetings at home, though without scoring a goal. Erling Haaland scored the only goal of the game last season, and he scored twice the season before to secure a 2-0 win.

One surprising statistic is that Pep Guardiola has lost more league games against Spurs than any other opponent in his managerial career, going down eight times against them so far across the league, FA Cup and League Cup.

This could be the perfect game for City to get their title push back on track, and the football betting sites seem to agree and have them as favourites.

Five of the last six meetings between the two sides have been won to nil, and although City haven’t looked at their best at the back, the arrival of Marc Guehi has come just at the right time.

Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction 1: City to win to nil - 23/10 BetVictor

Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction: Haaland to punish Spurs

We have already mentioned Haaland’s record against Spurs, and after he finally got back among the goals on Wednesday, it would be silly not to back him again.

His goal after just 10 minutes ended a five-game goalless run and was his first from open play in 10, and took his tally for the season to 40 goals in 48 games for club and country.

For City, he has 27 so far and just two fewer in the league than he managed in the whole of last season, with 20.

Betting sites are offering just 10/11 on him scoring at any time, but you can get 16/5 on him scoring two or more, which he has already done 12 times this season.

Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction 2: Haaland to score two or more - 16/5 BetVictor

Tottenham vs Manchester City team news:

Tottenham vs Manchester City predicted lineups:

Tottenham: Vicario, Danso, Romero, van de Ven, Bissouma, Gallagher, Porro, Spence, Simons, Kudus, Muani

Manchester City: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly, Rodri, Silva, Foden, Doku, Cherki, Haaland.

