Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt prediction: Will Spurs capitalise on home advantage?

Tottenham host Bodo/Glimt on Thursday, desperate to keep up their good run in the Europa League and give themselves a chance of picking up their first piece of silverware in 17 years.

This is the furthest they have gone in the competition since 1984, when they won the competition with a 4–3 penalty win over Anderlecht, after both legs of the final finished 1-1.

They also won the tournament in its inaugural year in 1972, beating Wolves 3-2 over two legs and reached the final two years later but were beaten 4-2 by Feyenoord.

Thursday’s opponents are relatively new to this competition, with this only their sixth appearance, and they’ve already gone further than ever before. Previously, they had only got past the first round once and that was during the 2022/23 season when they reached the group stage but won only one of their six matches.

This season they have won seven matches, so far, and surprised many, including Porto, Besiktas, Olympiakos and Lazio, who they beat on penalties in the last round after the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

But that only tells half of the story. They won their home leg 2-0 but were trailing 3-0 in extra time before Andreas Helmersen pulled a goal back before he was sent off, and the game went to penalties, with goalkeeper Nikita Haikin saving the decisive spot kick.

Football betting sites have Spurs as the favourites to lift the trophy in Bilbao at odds of 15/8 while you can get 14/1 on the Norwegian side being crowned champions.

Spurs too strong on the night

Spurs’ form has surprised many this season too, but not in a good way, after 19 defeats has left them two places above the relegation zone and 23 points off the top five.

They reached the semi-final of the League Cup before losing to Liverpool and won seven times in this competition, including three times away from home, to reach the last four.

They go into the game on the back of three straight defeats in the league at an aggregate score of 11-4, the positive that Spurs can take though is that they have scored in eight of their last 10 matches and have scored an impressive 97 goals in all competitions this season, so you would fancy them over two legs.

Understandably betting sites are backing Spurs for the win on the night at odds of 31/100, while you can get 9/1 on Bodo /Glimt and 5/1 on a draw.

Kjetil Knutsen’s side have kept just one clean sheet on the road in the competition this season, and they have lost four of their last five away Europa League matches, drawing the other, so we have to back Spurs to make home advantage pay.

They have only lost two of their last 13 European matches and are unbeaten in their last 13 Europa League games at home, winning 10 and drawing three.

Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt prediction 1: Tottenham to win by two goals - 10/3 Bet365

