Tottenham complete signing of highly-rated left-back Souza: ‘It’s a childhood dream’

The Brazilian, 19, moves to the north London club on a long-term deal from Santos

The 19-year-old made 38 appearances for Santos before joining Spurs
The 19-year-old made 38 appearances for Santos before joining Spurs (Getty)

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of highly-rated left-back Souza in a deal valued at €15 million (£13m).

The 19-year-old, who joined the north London side on a long-term contract, said he had realised a childhood dream by making the move.

Souza told the club’s website: “It’s an incredible feeling to join a really big club in Spurs.

“I grew up watching the Premier League so this is a childhood dream for me and I can’t wait to get going.

“This is a big step in my development. The Premier League is very different to what I’m used to in Brazil, and I’m really looking forward to this challenge and to being part of the squad here.”

Former Brazil under-17 international Souza made his Santos debut at the start of 2024 before the left-footed defender established himself as a regular during the past season.

After 38 appearances for Santos, Sao Paulo-born Souza will now represent Tottenham and joint compatriot Richarlison at the north London club.

Spurs boss Thomas Frank said: “I’m really pleased to add Souza to our squad. He is a talented, promising young full-back, who is forward-thinking and technically very good.

“I’m looking forward to working with him and helping developing that potential, as we believe we have bought one of the brightest left-back talents in the world, who can give us something now but also for the future.”

